ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pittsburgh Penguins hit the road to take on the Detroit Red Wings for some New Years Eve hockey! Check out our NHL odds series as we give you a Penguins-Red Wings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Penguins-Red Wings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Red Wings Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: -104

Detroit Red Wings: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Penguins-Red Wings

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Red Wings just ended a losing streak, but they are still not playing well. In their last 10 games, the Red Wings have won just four, and they have really struggled in the defensive zone. Detroit is allowing 3.70 goals per game in their last 10 games, and their goaltenders have a save percentage just over .850. When Detroit allows more than three goals this season, they are 2-14-2. The Penguins are 11-0-0 when they score more than three goals. If Detroit continues to struggle defensively, the Penguins will win.

Pittsburgh has 13 points in their last 10 games, so they are not playing bad. In those 10 games, the Penguins are dominating in the offensive zone. They have scored 39 total goals in those 10 games, and they have a 14.6 shot percentage. Along with that, the Penguins are shooting just 26.7 shots per game. They are coming off a game in which they shot the puck 41 times, though. Point being, the Penguins are hot right now, and with how much the Red Wings are struggling to keep the puck out of the net, Pittsburgh has a great chance to win.

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, Detroit was able to finally turn it around with a win in their last game. That was against a great team in the Washington Capitals, so the Red Wings could bring a lot of momentum into this game. The Penguins might be solid offensively lately, but their defensive zone play is not great. They are allowing 3.30 goals per game in their last 10 games, and 3.66 goals on the season as a whole. Detroit is hoping to bring the momentum from their last win into this game and score some goals against a weak defensive zone team.

The Red Wings are expected to face Tristan Jarry Tuesday night. Jarry does not have a bad record, but his stats are not great. He allows 3.58 goals per game, and his save percentage is .885. In his last five games played, Jarry has allowed 17 goals, so he allows teams to score. Detroit has to take advantage of this. In fact, it would not be surprising to see the Red Wings get to four goals in this one. When the Red Wings get there, they are 8-2-2. If Detroit can get to four goals, they will be able to win.

Final Penguins-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

I would not be shocked at all if this game was high scoring. Pittsburgh has done a great job scoring, but their defense has been lackluster. The Red Wings have to find a way to take advantage of that. However, I am not sure they will. I will take the Penguins to win this game straight up.

Final Penguins-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Penguins ML (-104)