Despite a disappointing 20-13 loss to Ohio State, the Penn State football program has a great shot at the College Football Playoff, and the first rankings have them as the No. 6 team, but quarterback Drew Allar is not focused on the long-term, just on the game ahead, saying that he is not worried about current rankings.

“I couldn't care less what we're ranked right now,” Drew Allar said, via Johnny McGonigal of PennLive. “A lot can change between now and the end of the season. For us, we can control our own destiny. All that matters is being 1-0 this week (vs. Washington).”

It was a disappointing performance against Ohio State, as Penn State football could have put itself in a good position to make the Big Ten championship game. The defense played well, but Drew Allar and the offense could not find enough success, especially in the passing game. The unfortunate interception before halftime loomed large. It was a good throw from Allar, but it was an unfortunate bounce that benefitted Ohio State, and a tremendous play to intercept the pass as well.

Penn State football's path to the College Football Playoff

As mentioned above, Penn State football still has a great opportunity to make the College Football Playoff, with four games remaining in the regular season that the Nittany Lions should be favored in. Up next is a home game against Washington, who comes in at 5-4. Penn State would be favored regardless, as the Nittany Lions are more talented, but going across the country is a tough ask as well.

The following week, Penn State will go on the road to play a 1-7 Purdue team. It would be a shock if that was not a comfortable win for Penn State. Then, the toughest game remaining on the schedule is a road game against Minnesota. If the Nittany Lions are not on their game, they could be susceptible to an upset here, but this is the one last test, before closing out the regular season with a very winnable home game against Maryland.

It remains to be seen whether or not winning out would get Penn State into the Big Ten championship, they might have blown that opportunity against Ohio State. However, the College Football Playoff and national championship is the main goal. That is still very attainable for a talented Penn State team. The key could be figuring out how to create more explosives on offense, despite the perceived lack of wide receiver talent.