Penn State football in contention to land talented four-star quarterback Matt Zollers, who recently announced his Top 4 schools.

Penn State football is featured in the Final 4 teams for the services of four-star quarterback Matt Zollers, per HayesFawcett3 on X. The Nittany Lions will be competing against the Georgia Bulldogs, Mizzou Tigers, and Pittsburgh Panthers in Zollers' recruitment. He's listed as the No. 9 quarterback and No. 148 overall player in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Zollers is a part of the 2025 class, listed as a 6'4″ prospect with great size for his age.

Zollers is a Pennsylvania native, so Penn State football could have an edge in his recruitment. He seems to be leaning toward staying home, given two of his top schools are in-state options. While Zollers may elect to stay in the state, the Nittany Lions will have to beat out Georgia if they'd like Zollers to commit. It's tough to recruit against a team that's won two National Titles in the last three years, but that all depends on the recruit's preferences.

He also holds offers from Boston College, Nebraska, Florida, Michigan State, and a couple more Power Five programs. Despite the size, that usually reveals a pocket passer, Zollers is an extremely athletic quarterback that has dual-threat ability.

Head coach James Franklin and Penn State football have produced some incredibly talented rosters over the past few years, but quarterback play has held them back. They always seem to have elite playmakers on the defensive end, as well as to-level running backs. A quarterback who's equipped to come into the collegiate level and make an early impact is exactly what the Nittany Lions have been looking for. This is an important recruitment for Penn State football and one they hold an advantage with Zollers being a Pennsylvania resident.