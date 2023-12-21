James Franklin is excited about the top TE in the country coming to Penn State.

National Signing Day was on Wednesday, and Penn State football once again signed a pretty solid recruiting class. The Nittany Lions have been able to consistently recruit well since James Franklin took over, and they once again have one of the best recruiting classes in the Big Ten. Penn State has a lot of talented recruits joining the team from the 2024 class, but one that the Nittany Lions are maybe the most excited about is the top tight end in the country, Luke Reynolds.

Luke Reynolds is ranked as the #27 overall prospect in the 2024 class, the #1 tight end and the #1 player in the state of Connecticut, according to 247 Sports. He currently attends Chesire Academy in Chesire, Connecticut, and he will be coming to Penn State football. James Franklin sees big things in his future.

“Luke, I love your story,” James Franklin said to Reynolds in a livestream when he signed, according to an article from Sports Illustrated. “You worked and worked and grinded and stayed positive, and the next thing you know, you're the No. 1 tight end in the country and one of the top recruits in the U.S. That's a credit to you and really the whole family. You've don a ton of things in high school, and I actually think you're going to do more in college.”

Reynolds is a special player, and he is going to make Penn State fans very happy. The tight end position is a crucial one to recruit, especially in the Big Ten, and the Nittany Lions got the top player at that position in the country.

Penn State has the #14 overall 2024 recruiting class in the country, according to 247 Sports. Just two Big Ten teams (Oregon and Ohio State) have a better recruiting class than the Nittany Lions this year, and Penn State has a better class than Michigan, who has won the conference three years in a row. The Wolverines come in right behind them at #15.

The Nittany Lions have been knocking at the doorstep of the College Football Playoff for awhile now, but they haven't been able to get over the hump. Getting into a four-team playoff is no easy task, but the playoff is expanding to 12 teams next year. That is going to be huge for teams like Penn State as those squads that are close will be able to break through in the near future. With expansion and another solid recruiting class, next year could be the year for the Nittany Lions to finally make the CFP.