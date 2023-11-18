Penn State football head coach James Franklin dropped some optimistic update on Drew Allar's undisclosed injury.

Penn State football coach James Franklin doesn't seem too worried about Drew Allar's injury that forced the QB1 out of the second half of Saturday's contest with Rutgers.

Allar sustained an undisclosed injury in the third quarter after he was hit in the right shoulder area by safety Flip Dixon. Allar ran with the ball in the play and gained eight yards in the process, but it came with a price after he was tackled hard by Dixon. The Nittany Lions signal-caller was able to stay in the next play, but it was obvious something's not right after botching his throw and sending the ball high and onto the sidelines.

The 19-year-old was eventually taken out of the game as he headed to the injury tent. When Allar got out, he was nursing his left shoulder and tried rotating it. Penn State football, however, didn't bring him back to the field. Backup quarterback Beau Pribula took over in his place to lead the Nittany Lions to the 27-6 victory.

Allar's injury raised some concerns about his availability, especially since they have a short week with their season finale against Michigan State scheduled for next Friday.

In his postgame presser, James Franklin refused to go into the “medical stuff” about Drew Allar's injury, but he did share some optimistic take on his QB's health condition.

“I don't see this being significant. But we'll see,” Franklin explained, per Penn Live.

“Obviously we never want to put our players in a position where they're going to get an injury, bumps, bruises, whatever it may be. What he did the whole season is get as many yards as he can and get down, and he's done a really good job of managing that all season long. Right there in that situation, he was just about to get down and somebody flashed from behind another player and got to him.”

Penn State football has yet to release an official medical/injury update on Allar. He'll probably undergo more tests to determine the severity of the issue and identify the proper timelines for his recovery. But sure enough, hopes are high that it won't cost him their final regular season game.