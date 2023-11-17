Penn State looks to rebound from their loss as we continue our College Football odds series with a Rutgers - Penn State prediction and pick.

Rutgers comes into the game sitting at 6-4 on the year and will be heading to a bowl game this year. Rutgers started the year 3-0 before they fell to Michigan. After a win over Wagner, they would lose to Wisconsin. Still, Rutgers bounced back with two straight conference wins before losing to Ohio State. Last time out, they would face Iowa. Iowa came into the game favored, and it was their defense that was solid once again. While the offense scored just six points for Iowa in the first half, they held Rutgers to none. Then, they would add on 16 more in the second half, while Rutgers failed to score again, losing 22-0.

Meanwhile, Penn State comes into the game after their second loss of the year. Penn State is sitting at 8-2 on the year, and 8-0 on teams ranked outside the top three in the college football playoff rankings. The problem for Penn State is they have faced two of the top three teams in the nation. First, it was Ohio State. They would be down just four at the half, but late in the fourth, it was a 14-point deficit that was made a one-score game by a touchdown by Penn State late. Last time it was Michigan. Penn State scored with 29 seconds left in the half to make it a five-point game, but Michigan would have a 15-point lead late in the fourth. Once again, Penn State would score late in the fourth to make it closer but would fall 24-15.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Rutgers-Penn State Odds

Rutgers: +20.5 (-110)

Penn State: -20.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Penn State Week 12

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread

Gavin Wimsatt leads the Rutgers offense this year. He has completed 108 of 224 passes this year for 1,347 yards. Last week was one of his worst games of the year though. He completed just seven of 18 passes in the game for 93 yards and no scores. He threw an interception as well while having two other turnover-worthy passes in the game. Further, he fumbled in the run game, while losing 14 yards. The run game has been solid for Wimsatt, with 380 yards this year and seven scores, but was a source of pain last week.

The running game has been solid this year for Rutgers. Kyle Monangai has been leading the way for Rutgers on the ground. He has 943 yards this year on the ground with 654 coming after first contact. He has 13 runs that have gone over 15 yards. Further, Monangai has scored seven times this year. Overall, the Rutgers ground game has scored 19 times this year.

The receiving game is led by Christian Dremel, who has brought in 30 of 56 targets this year for 390 yards. He also leads the team in three touchdown receptions this year. Meanwhile, Jaquae Jackson has been solid. He was coming off a solid performance two weeks ago but was held without a catch. Still, he has 331 yards on the year with a touchdown.

The Rutgers defense is solid as well. They are 13th in the nation in total defense this year while sitting 19th in the nation on scoring defense. Against the pass, Rutgers is ninth in the nation in yards allowed per game, while sitting 50th against the rush. The pass rush for Rutgers has produced 23 sacks this year. Aaron Lewis leads the way with 28 pressures, four sacks, and eight quarterback hits this year. In the run game, Mohamed Toure leads the way. Toure has 21 stops for offensive failures while having an average point of tackle of just 3.1 yards downfield on his 30 tackles this year. In coverage, Max Melton leads the way. He has two of the seven interceptions for Rutgers this year but has also allowed three touchdowns.

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread

Penn State has been led by Drew Allar this year at quarterback. He comes into the game completing 191 of 313 passes for 1,962 yards and 21 touchdowns. Allar also has just one interception on the year, while taking care of the ball. He has thrown just four turnover-worthy passes this year. The last time out was one of his worst games of the year though. He completed just 10 of 23 passes for 70 yards and a score. Allar was sacked five times, the most Allar had been sacked all year, and 20 percent of his season total. He also fumbled for just the second time all year, losing his first. Allar did score on the ground for the fourth time in the game though.

Meanwhile, the rushing game has been a two-headed attack. Nicholas Singleton leads the team in attempts this year with 134. He has run for 523 yards, with 362 after contact. Singleton has also scored four times on the ground this year. Meanwhile, Kaytron Allen comes in with 131 rushes this year for 642 yards. He has scored four times on the ground as well this year. Allen has been the more explosive back, with 14 carries over 10 yards, and 138 breakaway yards according to PFF.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith leads the receiving game this year. He comes into the game with 651 yards on the year, more than the next two guys on the team combined. He has also scored four times. The main touchdown scorers have been the tight ends. Theo Johnson comes in with 256 yards on the year with five scores. Meanwhile, Tyler Warren has 241 yards and six scores.

The Penn State defense is second in the nation in total defense this year, behind only Michigan. In scoring defense, they rank fourth, giving up just 13.10 points per game. That is not only fourth in the NCAA, but also fourth in the Big Ten, behind Michigan, Ohio State, and Iowa. In rushing defense this year Penn State also ranks second, while they are seventh in the nation against the pass. Adisa Isaac has been great for Penn State this year. He comes in with eight sacks and 27 quarterback pressures.

Final Rutgers-Penn State Prediction & Pick

The Rutgers offense does not have enough ammo to go against this Penn State defense. While Gavin Wimsatt can do some solid things on offense and should get them some points, it will not be enough. Expect Penn State to bounce back from their loss and get a win in this game. On the year, when they have won it has been by an average of 32.875 points per game. In Big Ten play they are winning by an average of 25.6 points. That is more than enough to cover in this one.

Final Rutgers-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Penn State -20.5 (-110)