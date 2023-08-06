After spending five seasons with Penn State football, quarterback Sean Clifford is now a member of the Green Bay Packers. He was drafted by the Packers 149th overall in the 2023 draft. It might take some time for Clifford to adjust to life away from Penn State, but there is one thing that Green Bay is doing in the 2023 preseason that may make him feel right at home.

The Packers are hosting “Family Night” at Lambeau Field on Saturday where fans will be able to get a good look at the team practicing. The kicker for Clifford is that the Packers announced on Twitter that it will be a white out, and he made the connection to Penn State football with a humorous response.

During his time at Penn State, Sean Clifford participated in four white out games at Beaver Stadium. The white out tradition is one of the best in college football, and is always one of the most highly-anticipated games of the season. It is also often regarded as one of the most difficult environments for opposing teams to play in.

Clifford's white out will look a little bit different this time around. Instead of having 100,000+ fans screaming at the top of their lungs for one of Penn State's biggest games of the season, this one will just be a practice in a family-friendly environment. Still, the sea of the white in the stands under the lights at Lambeau will give Clifford a reminder of his past, even if it's just during a practice.