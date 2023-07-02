The Green Bay Packers had a lot going for them in 2022, but ultimately fell short of the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers' legendary career in the Badger State ended with a loud thud as he was picked off by Kerby Joseph on his last pass.

Rodgers' time in Green Bay was exceptional for many reasons, however. The former California Golden Bear won a Super Bowl and became one of the NFL's all-time leading passers.

As Rodgers begins the next chapter of his storybook career in New York with the Jets, the Packers have big shoes to fill in Green Bay. Utah State University alum Jordan Love's quest to take over for Rodgers drew an honest take from former pass rusher Clay Matthews.

The Packers selected former Penn State University star Sean Clifford in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, which elicited a hilarious take by Rodgers about his former locker in Wisconsin.

Recently Clifford revealed that he also received a gift from the future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer that he seemed pretty excited about.

Clifford threw for 10,661 yards and 86 touchdowns with the Nittany Lions in State College, Pennsylvania over the course of his college career. He also finished with just 31 interceptions in four full seasons. Clifford completed a career-best 64.4% of his passes last season.

Love's backup is former seventh round draft pick Danny Etling, but the Packers could give Clifford the chance to take more reps and win the second-string job if the former Penn State product performs well in training camp.

Clifford seems to have taken a liking to Rodgers, and the respect is mutual. The rookie signal caller said he “understands who was in here” about Rodgers previously, adding that he “respects everything about that.”