Penn State football coach James Franklin had a special message to reporters and fans after the team defeated Wisconsin on Saturday. Franklin apologized for his behavior at a press conference earlier in the week, when he walked away from the microphone multiple times.

“At the end of the day I did not do a good job of handling that situation and representing this program the right away,” Franklin said. “I want to take a minute and apologize for that.”

Franklin was asked at a presser about an ongoing legal situation involving two former Penn State football players who are facing criminal charges. The coach was joined at the microphone by a spokesman for the university, who read a prepared statement.

When asked questions, Franklin simply walked away while the spokesman read the statement again.

“I got to own that I did not do a good job of that,” Franklin added. “I understand that you guys got a job to do, you have got to ask those questions and I respect that.”

Penn State is now 7-0 on the season after defeating Wisconsin 28-13.

Penn State football looking to go to College Football Playoff

The Nittany Lions are having an incredible season on the field, despite this legal situation off the field. Penn State is undefeated, and looking to win the Big Ten Conference for the first time in nearly a decade.

Penn State football defeated Wisconsin Saturday despite losing quarterback Drew Allar to injury. Allar left the contest with a knee injury, and sat out the second half.

“I asked him to be very, very honest with me, and he just didn't feel like he was going to be able to move well enough to go. And even after the end of the half there, throwing was challenging,” Franklin said, per ESPN.

Penn State football next plays Ohio Saturday, in a massive game impacting the Big Ten race.