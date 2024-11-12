Penn State football running back Nick Singleton is having a good season so far, but one issue that he has encountered is the injury bug. Singleton had some injury trouble earlier in the season, but nothing has kept him off the field for a very long time. However, he did run into some more trouble during Saturday night's game against Washington. Singleton left the game in the third quarter and he did not return.

Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin talked to the media on Monday, and he provided an update for Singleton. He doesn't have all the answers yet, but he noted that the injury is not long-term.

“Short-term,” Franklin said in regard to Singleton’s status, according to an article from Basic Blues Nation. “And you guys will obviously have a better idea come practice [on Wednesday]. I know you guys will be out there at practice. But, short-term.”

The Penn State football team didn't have any trouble cruising to a win against Washington despite the absence of Nick Singleton for much of the second half. The Nittany Lions won the game 35-6. Singleton had seven carries for 45 yards before leaving the game.

Singleton dealt with some injury trouble earlier in the season as well, but like this, it wasn't very serious. It sounds like whatever happened on Saturday night was related.

“I think you guys know, Nick’s had some things lingering on and off, kind of, throughout the year and has battled through them,”

Singleton hasn't been able to carry the football as much as he has in previous years, and the Nittany Lions also have some other very talented backs on the team, like Kaytron Allen, that are getting significant carries. Because of that, Singleton has just 88 carries on the year. He has been efficient as he has 543 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging over six yards per carry.

Penn State should be a playoff team

The Penn State football team improved to 8-1 with their win against Washington on Saturday, and they are in good shape in terms of making the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions have three games left in the regular season, and they definitely want Nick Singleton to be healthy when the postseason rolls around.

Some good news for Penn State regarding this injury is that Singleton does not need to rush back at all. He can take his time and really heal up to get back to 100% for the playoff.

Penn State has three games left this season, and they are going to be big favorites in all three games. The Nittany Lions play Purdue, Minnesota and Maryland to close out the year.

If the Nittany Lions finish the season 11-1, they will certainly be in. Penn State can definitely win all three of those games without Singleton. They have an elite back in Kaytron Allen that can hold down the fort, so Singleton does not need to rush back.

Next up for the Nittany Lions is Purdue this weekend on the road. Penn State will kick off against the Boilermakers at 2:30 CT on Saturday from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, and the game will be airing on CBS. The Nittany Lions are currently favored by 28.5 points.