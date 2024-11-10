Penn State football has moved on from a heartbreaking loss to Ohio State from over a week ago. Head coach James Franklin's squad responded in a huge way in Week 10, defeating another Big Ten rival in Washington 35-6 at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions offense jumped out to an early 28-0 lead by halftime, thanks in large part to two consecutive rushing touchdowns from Tyler Warren in the second quarter. Penn State's top gadget player this year has now totaled seven scores in nine appearances in his senior campaign

Warren also caught eight passes for 75 yards through the air, marking his fourth consecutive game with at least 45 receiving yards.

“I can’t see how this guy doesn’t win the Mackey Award and the Paul Hornung Award,” James Franklin said of Warren and two of the sport’s biggest honors for his position, per ESPN. “And they’d be proud of that guy representing their award because he does everything right, both on and off the field.”

What Franklin is referring to is the highest honor that a tight end could receive in the country. Former Georgia tight end, and Las Vegas Raiders' No. 13 overall pick Brock Bowers took home the award in 2022 and 2023.

Tyler Warren proves to be Penn State football's X-Factor

Penn State football has long been revered for the tight end talent it produces. Warren is the latest, but there are certain attributes he possesses that haven't truly been seen by many of the previous players at his position.

“I’ve got a list here of about 35 records that Tyler Warren has broken,” Franklin half-joked in his postgame press conference, per Max Ralph of PennLive. “I’m not going to get into all of them, but he’s a really good football player.”

Warren will be contested for the award, most likely by Michigan's Colston Loveland or Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr. The finalists will be announced on November 26.