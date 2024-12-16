The college football transfer portal has caused quite a stir this month due to the timing. It opened on December 9 and closes on December 28, which means the portal disrupts the team's preparations for the College Football Playoff. That's been a complaint from many coaches across the country, and Penn State football boss James Franklin is the latest to chime in.

Nittany Lions backup QB Beau Pribula was forced to enter the portal on Monday after starter Drew Allar announced he'll return in 2025. Pribula said he was forced into the decision because even though he wanted to be with Penn State for the CFP, the signal-caller knew he had to either leave now or stay in '25.

“The overlapping CFB playoff & transfer portal timeline has forced me into an impossible decision,” Pribula wrote Sunday on social media.

After Pribula announced he was leaving University Park, Franklin blasted the transfer portal rules. Via ESPN:

“We got problems in college football, and I can give you my word Beau Pribula did not want to leave our program, and he did not want to leave our program until the end of the season,” Franklin said Monday. “But the way the portal is and the timing of it and the way our team is playing, and when you play the position of quarterback, and there's only one spot, and those spots are filling up, he felt like he was put in a no-win situation, and I agree with him.

“No. 1, I hate for it, most importantly for Beau Pribula. I don't think it's in the best interest of the student-athlete, I don't think it's in the best interest of college football.”

Pribula had a clear role behind Allar in the Penn State football offense and would've been the next man up in the CFP if needed. The Nittany Lions are set to face SMU in the first round of the tournament. If Allar did get injured, Ethan Grunkemeyer would step in as QB. He's never attempted a pass at the college level.