Penn State football hasn't lost sleep thinking this is the final run for Drew Allar. The Nittany Lions quarterback planned on returning next season before their College Football Playoff run. Mel Kiper Jr. is in a position to hold off on evaluating the QB ahead of the NFL Draft.

Or is Allar reconsidering his decision and persuaded an evaluation from Kiper? Especially with PSU looking like a national title contender ahead of its Orange Bowl showdown versus Notre Dame?

Allar hasn't come out publicly to declare early for the April draft. Yet, Kiper Jr. dropped a stirring rumor on Wednesday — fueling the wonder that Allar can emerge as one of the top QBs available. The longtime draft expert mentioned the QB's name on his appearance with Unsportsmanlike radio on ESPN. He believed the New York Giants drafting Shedeur Sanders could alter the QB draft order featuring Allar.

“I would say the Giants would be the Shedeur spot and I think Cleveland could take Travis Hunter (and) go in a different direction,” Kiper said. “I really think, we talked about Drew Allar, what’s his decision going to be after the next game or two?”

By mentioning Allar's name, that implies Kiper is high on the PSU QB for this upcoming draft class.

Should Drew Allar leave Penn State for the NFL?

Many analysts, including Kiper, have zeroed in on Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward as the surefire top QBs for the '25 class. Quinn Ewers of Texas is another earning rave reviews, especially in joining Allar in the CFP semifinals. But like Allar, Ewers is yet to officially declare for the April draft.

Allar has shown incredible poise in leading the Nittany Lions. He's racked up 3,124 yards and 24 touchdowns, while only delivering seven interceptions. The junior shredded Boise State recently by tossing three touchdowns in the 31-14 romp at the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve. He produced five games of delivering three touchdown throws.

However, Allar likely only reconsiders his draft aspirations if he leads the Nittany Lions back to the title game. Penn State is out to end a 39-year-old national championship drought. PSU hasn't claimed the top crown in college football since 1986 when it went 12-0 overall.

Furthermore, a Thursday loss to Notre Dame likely further fuels Allar's desires to return to State College and finish out as a national champion. He doesn't have to worry about much QB competition. Beau Pribula surprisingly jumped into the transfer portal before the playoff opener against SMU.

Allar even gets a talented target to throw to in '25 if he solidifies his stay. Kyron Hudson is coming to State College via USC to bolster the next wide receiver room for Penn State.

The allure of the draft looks intriguing for Penn State's QB1. But Thursday's outcome looks bound to give clarity on Allar's real future.