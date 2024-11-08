Penn State police are still looking for a man involved in an incident with former NFL player Jason Kelce that went viral. Law enforcement has been unable to identify the man, per TMZ.

An incident occurred before a recent Penn State football game, between the Nittany Lions and Ohio State. A man approached Kelce and reportedly made negative statements regarding his brother Travis and Taylor Swift. The unidentified man allegedly used a homophobic slur. Kelce turned to the man, took his cell phone and allegedly smashed it on the ground.

The incident was caught on video and there were several people around to witness the altercation. It is unclear who the man is and if he is affiliated in any way with Penn State. The man was seen wearing a Penn State sweatshirt.

Jason Kelce has expressed remorse for engaging with Penn State football fan

Since the Penn State incident, Kelce apologized for taking the man's phone and damaging it. He issued a statement shortly after the altercation went viral.

“I think everybody’s seen on social media everything that took place this week,” Kelce said, per On3 and other outlets. “I’m not happy with everything that took place. I’m not proud of it and in a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don’t think that that’s a productive thing. I really don’t. I don’t think that it leads to discourse and is the right the way to go about things. In that moment, I fell down to a level that I shouldn’t have.”

Kelce and his brother have found a great deal of celebrity in the last few years, that goes beyond their football talent. Travis is frequently seen in public with his girlfriend Swift. The couple has received an avalanche of publicity, both good and bad since they began their relationship.

Penn State football is in action again against Washington Saturday.