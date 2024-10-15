Pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce attended the New York Yankees‘ ALCS Game 1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

During the game, Swift and Kelce engaged in some PDA, sharing a kiss. Photos from the Yankees-Guardians game caught the touching moment between the two.

The two were enjoying a night out in New York City during the Chiefs' bye week. Swift and Kelce are likely trying to spend as much time together as possible before the Eras Tour resumes and Kelce reports back to his team.

The Chiefs' next game is on October 20 at 4:25 pm ET. They are going to have a Super Bowl LVIII rematch against the San Francisco 49ers.

They were recently seen eating dinner with friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Swift is known to be close to them, and they were seen eating in SoHo, New York, at the Corner Store restaurant.

The Yankees and Guardians kicked off the ALCS in grand fashion with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in attendance. The Yankees pulled off the 5-2 win, putting them one step closer to making another World Series.

On the other side, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are facing in the NLCS. The series is currently tied at one, with the Mets taking the second game 7-3. They will now head to Queens, New York, for the following three games on October 16-18.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

For over a year, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been in a relationship. They started dating after Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, which they won 41-10.

It all started after Kelce called her out on his New Heights podcast. He recalled seeing her Eras Tour and hoping to meet her after the show. However, she did not greet any of her VIP guests after the show, and he never got to give her his number.

Throughout the 2023 NFL season, Swift attended 13 of Kelce and the Chiefs' games. These included their Super Bowl LVIII win over the 49ers.

So far in 2024, Swift has been to three of their games. She was at both of their first two games against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

After missing their next two road games against the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers, she made her return to Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs faced the New Orleans Saints.

Coming up, the Chiefs will attempt to continue their undefeated streak. They will face the 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, and Buffalo Bills in the coming weeks.

Swift is about to resume her Eras Tour for the final leg. There are 18 shows remaining on her itinerary before the blockbuster tour comes to an end. She will have performed 149 shows across the world when it is all said and done.

The final leg of the Eras Tour will take place in North America. Swift will take the tour to Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana before taking it to Canada for the last nine shows.

During each show, Swift takes her fans on a journey through her discography. Swift plays songs from almost all of her albums during each three-hour set.