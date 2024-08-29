When Drew Allar took over the starting quarterback job at the Penn State football program in 2023, expectations were sky-high, with many anticipating him establishing himself as one of the top quarterback prospects expected to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. That did not happen, Allar played a safe game, but was disappointing overall, especially against top teams like Michigan and Ohio State. Under new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, Allar hopes to live up to those lofty expectations in 2024. According to his teammates, he is more settled in now than he was a year ago.

“When you come in with external expectations that are that high, can you imagine what the internal expectations you have for yourself are?” Penn State center Nick Dawkins said of Drew Allar, via Audrey Snyder of The Athletic. “Now, you get that first year out of the way, you settle in, you know who your crowd is. … He's more comfortable, confident, mature. He's settled in.”

There are still questions regarding Allar's wide receiver group with the Penn State football program, but the plan seemingly is to open up the offense this season. He opened up on what he learned from the 2023 season.

“I've been through a lot of things last year,” Allar said, via Snyder. “I think I've done a great job learning from it. What I did good, what I didn't do so good and how to improve upon it. I'm more comfortable now than I have ever been. … We're really in a good spot as an offense.”

Penn State football coach James Franklin on Drew Allar's offseason improvement

There is a lot of pressure on Franklin, as there is every year, but especially with a recruit like Allar. The quarterback has all of the tools when it comes to arm strength and mobility. It is on him and new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki to help Allar develop from mental standpoint.

“He's really done everything right,” James Franklin said, via Snyder. “He's always been a really good preparation guy in terms of being in the building, studying the installs, watching a ton of tape, asking great questions. … When you keep punching the clock and keep doing the right things, you get better, and you gain confidence, you gain experience, the game starts to slow down for you.”

Penn State will start the 2024 season on the road against West Virginia on Saturday in one of the better games of college football's week 1 slate. It will be interesting to see if Allar can make a statement in an early road test. A big performance would take a bit of pressure off early on in the season.