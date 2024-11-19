ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Big Ten Battle as Penn State visits Minnesota. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Penn State-Minnesota prediction and pick.

Penn State-Minnesota Last Game – Matchup History

Penn State enters the game sitting at 9-1 on the year while sitting 6-1 in conference play. They opened up the year 7-0 before falling to Ohio State. They have since won two straight, including a 49-10 win over Purdue last time out. Meanwhile, Minnesota is 6-4 on the year, and 4-3 in conference play. After winning four straight games, they would face Rutgers last time out. Minnesota fell 26-19 in that game.

Overall Series: This will be the 17th meeting between Penn State and Minnesota. Penn State is 10-6 all-time against Minnesota. Penn State has won six of the last eight games over Minnesota. The two teams have traded wins in each meeting since 2010, with Penn State winning last time out, 45-17.

Here are the Penn State-Minnesota College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Penn State-Minnesota Odds

Penn State: -12.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -490

Minnesota: +12.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +365

Over: 45.5 (-108)

Under: 45.5 (-112)

How to Watch Penn State vs. Minnesota

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Penn State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Drew Allar has led the way for the Penn State offense this year. He has completed 166 of 231 passes this year for 2,253 yards. He has 16 touchdown passes this year while throwing just five interceptions. Allar has been sacked just nine times this year as well. He has run pretty well this year. Allar has 194 rushing yards and three scores this year.

Tyler Warren has led the way in the receiving game. Warren has 67 receptions this year for 808 yards. He has also scored five touchdowns this year. Harrison Wallace III has also been solid this year. He has 31 receptions for 533 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Liam Clifford has 15 receptions for 266 yards as well while scoring once. Still, major production on this team comes from the backfield. Kaytron Allen has run 139 times for 654 yards and five touchdowns. He has also brought in 104 yards receiving and two scores. Nicholas Singleton has run for 583 yards and four touchdowns. He also has brought in 24 receptions for 238 yards and four touchdowns in the receiving game.

The Penn State defense has been great this year. They are fifth in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting fourth in opponent yards per game. They are fifth against the rush while sitting 13th against the pass this year. Jaylen Reed has led the defense. He leads the team with 60 tackles while having 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, two passes defended, and three interceptions. Abdul Carter has also been solid this year. He is fourth on the team in tackles, while having eight sacks, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

Why Minnesota Could Cover The Spread/Win

Minnesota has been led by Max Brosmer this year. He has completed 218 of 325 passes this year for 2,251 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has just four interceptions this year. Brosmer has been sacked 23 times this year, but he has four touchdowns on the ground this year.

The top target this year has been Daniel Jackson this year. He has 63 receptions for 712 yards and three touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Elijah Spencer has 39 receptions this year for 482 yards and four touchdowns. Finally, Darius Taylor has been solid in the receiving game out of the backfield. He has 45 receptions for 312 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor has also run the ball 136 times this year for 672 yards and nine touchdowns. Further, Marcus Major has been solid running the ball. He has run the ball 66 times for 272 yards and two scores.

Minnesota has been great on defense this year. They are 17th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 14th in opponent yards per game. They are 47th against the rush while sitting 18th against the pass this year. Cody Lindenberg has been solid this year on defense. He leads the team with 76 tackles this year while having a sack, six pass breakups, and one interception this year. Further, Kerry Brown has two pass breakups and two interceptions this year. Ethan Robinson has seven pass breakups with three picks, while Justin Walley has nine pass breakups and two interceptions.

Final Penn State-Minnesota Prediction & Pick

Penn State is 5-5 against the spread this year, while they have covered in three of their last four games. Further, Penn State has covered in three of four games on the road this year. Meanwhile, Minnesota is 7-3 against the spread this year but lost last time out as a 6.5-point favorite. Still, they are just 2-2 when underdogs this year. Minnesota will have trouble scoring against this Penn State defense, similar to last week against Rutgers. Take Penn State to cover in this one.

Final Penn State-Minnesota Prediction & Pick: Penn State -12.5 (-104)