Penn State and Rutgers will play their second conference game of the season, with the Nittany Lions winning their first and the Scarlet Knights dropping theirs. It is generally a toss-up when these teams play each other, as they've each won five games over the last ten. Rutgers had won three straight before Penn State broke their streak the previous season with a 15-point win as 7.5-point underdogs. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Penn State-Rutgers prediction and pick.

Penn State has been nearly flawless this season but dropped one matchup against Clemson. They are 8-1 overall and 5-4 against the spread. Penn State played its first conference matchup last Thursday, defeating Purdue 81-70 at home as two-point favorites. The Nittany Lions won on their depth strength, as five players landed double-digit points. Ace Baldwin was the team's leader, scoring 17 points and adding six assists.

Rutgers hasn't had as easy of a schedule, taking on an SEC gauntlet over the past two weeks, leading them to a three-game losing streak. They had a close battle with Alabama, losing 95-90 as 11.5-point underdogs, then lost 81-77 to Texas A&M as 5.5-point underdogs. However, despite covering both spreads against their SEC opponents, Rutgers visited Ohio State for their first conference game and got blown out 80-66. Dylan Harper has been a star and led the way against Ohio State with 20 points. He also had a season-high 37 points in their shootout against Alabama.

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Penn State's offense has been one of the best in the nation this season, ranking fifth with 90.1 points per game. They aren't a high-volume three-point shooting team, so their strength is in their efficiency. The Nittany Lions are fourth in field goal efficiency, shooting 51.9% from the floor. Penn State also gets to the free-throw line more than most teams, averaging 25.9 free throws per game.

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers also has an above-average offense, averaging 79.7 points, thanks to the previously mentioned Harper. Rutgers doesn't have an excellent overall record, but they've been keeping games close recently, with two massive covers against Alabama and Ohio State.

Penn State hasn't had a road game yet this season, but it hopes its woes from last season are behind it. The Nittany Lions weren't as successful the previous season, finishing fourth last in the conference with a 9-11 record. Most of those problems stemmed from its play on the road, where it was 2-8. Rutgers was even worse last season, finishing second last in the conference, but it was a sterling 12-5 at home.

Final Penn State-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

Rutgers have been in two shootouts recently against Notre Dame and Alabama. Their matchup against Texas A&M also went over. The Scarlet Knights must open up their offense to keep pace with Penn State, as they did against Alabama. If we're following the same script of Rutgers facing a high-powered offensive team, this matchup should also go over. Take Dylan Harper to have another big game against Penn State and help cash the over.

Final Penn State-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Over 157.5 (-110)