Logan Lerman penned a letter to the cast of the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series.

Ahead of the premiere of Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the cast got a letter from Logan Lerman. He starred in the first two film adaptations of the iconic Rick Riordan novels in the early 2010s.

A heartwarming letter

During a special episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Josh Horowitz assembled the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. During the conversation, Horowitz revealed that Lerman asked him to read the cast a message.

“The show looks amazing, and I can't wait to see you all crush it in your roles,” Lerman's message began. “You're making a lot of people happy bringing these characters to life. I can't imagine a better fit for Percy Jackson than you, Walker [Scobell]. You were so brilliant in The Adam Project.

“Hope you like eating blue food the next few years, because I think you have a hit show on your hands,” he concluded.

In 2010, Logan Lerman starred as Percy Jackson in the Lightning Thief adaptation. A sequel was made, Sea of Monsters, but that was it before Disney acquired 20th Century Fox.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a new Disney+ series adaptation of Rick Riordan's books. The first season will adapt the Lightning Thief, and Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) stars in the titular role. Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri will also star in the film.

The ensemble includes Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantazoukas, Megan Mullally, and AEW wrestler Adam Copeland. On December 20, the first two episodes of the series will premiere on Disney+.