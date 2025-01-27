The Arizona Diamondbacks had the best offense in the league in 2024 and still missed the playoffs. Their pitching was poor and Jordan Montgomery was a big reason why. He was their big offseason acquisition and could not stay in the starting rotation for the entire year. After signing Corbin Burnes this offseason, the Diamondbacks should trade Jordan Montgomery before the season begins.

Montgomery is a left-handed starter with playoff experience. That is a valuable piece regardless of the most recent performances. But Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick flamed Montgomery's contract publically, crushing his trade value. With most of the big pitching names off the board, someone should offer up an impactful bat to get the starter.

The Diamondbacks lost their biggest power bat this offseason in first baseman Christian Walker. They replaced him with Josh Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians to play first base. That is a significant bat that they didn't completely replace. Their outfield is set with Lourdes Guriell, Corbin Carroll, and Jake McCarthy.

The Diamondbacks also lost designated hitter Joc Pederson this offseason. So they should focus on the offensive side of the return in this trade as opposed to fitting them onto the diamond. If they got a strong defensive first baseman and moved Naylor to DH, that would be smart as well.

The Blue Jays have missed out on everyone this offseason except for Anthony Santander. His offensive prowess will help their lineup but they need a pitcher to solidify their rotation. Ernie Clement would be a great player to plug into the Diamondbacks lineup. He had a career year in the field and at the plate and could be a valuable piece.

The Blue Jays are not the only team the Diamondbacks should call for a Jordan Montgomery trade.

The Diamondbacks must trade Jordan Montgomery

Another American League team should be in the race for Jordan Montgomery. The Detroit Tigers had a great season last year because of ace Tarik Skubal. But their rotation behind him fell apart, costing them the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. Adding Montgomery would help but they do not have the pro-ready players to make the deal.

The Tigers would jump at the opportunity if the Diamondbacks were willing to take Javier Baez back in the trade. But many other players on the Tigers would either not fit in Arizona or are not on the trade block. So that pretty much eliminates Detroit from Montgomery contention.

The Milwaukee Brewers are always looking for pitching reclamation projects to compete in the NL Central. They traded Burnes away and still won the division. They had Frankie Montas for the second half of the year but he left for the Mets. So bringing in Montgomery would help the top end of their rotation and could catapult the rest of his career.

Garrett Mitchell is the fourth outfielder for the Brewers but has some offensive pop that the Diamondbacks could tap into. He had 21 RBIs in 69 games last season with a 123 OPS+. While he does not have the upper-end talent you usually look for in a DH, he could be a sleeper addition.

The final Jordan Montgomery trade candidate is the Minnesota Twins. They need pitching but ownership is up in the air and spending money is not on the docket. So they should trade for Montgomery. Royce Lewis needs to remain healthy this season for Minnesota to be successful. They could trade Jose Miranda to Arizona to free up third base for Lewis.