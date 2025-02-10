The New England Patriots have fans screaming for stronger wide receiver play post Julian Edelman. The trade market looks enticing enough for the Pats to finally bolster the WR room. Deebo Samuel rises as a potential future Patriot, since he wants out.

The two-time NFC champion Samuel is set to leave the San Francisco 49ers. Samuel vocally made it clear he's seeking a trade ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Samuel's desire to leave the Bay has to pull in Mike Vrabel. The new Patriots head coach can win over fans by helping orchestrate a trade package to nab Samuel.

But what will it take to reel Samuel in? And will the Pats have room to add Samuel? Time to look at the perfect trade offer the Patriots can make for Samuel.

Deebo Samuel trade package that works for Patriots and 49ers

Samuel's name has surfaced before regarding trade chatter. The 49ers listened to potential offers before the 2022 NFL Draft, with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions linked. San Francisco then looked into a second and third round pick for Samuel during the 2024 draft, per NFL columnist Michael Silver of The Athletic.

Samuel, though, is coming off one of his most mediocre seasons yet. He caught only 51 passes for 670 yards and scored three times, all in 15 games played. Samuel even lost ground to Brandon Aiyuk as the WR1 of the 49ers offense. He wasn't much of a factor in the 49ers' ground game either — handling 42 carries for 136 yards and one touchdown.

Samuel won't likely command a high trade market. He hasn't recaptured his impressive 2021 Pro Bowl form. Samuel has had trouble staying healthy. San Francisco and general manager John Lynch shouldn't feel pressured to ask for a second rounder as part of a Samuel deal.

The Patriots should comfortably surrender one of their two third round selections for Samuel. This hands the 49ers a third option during the third round of the draft, plus gives them four Day 2 options to choose from. The 49ers can grab the Patriots' 69th selection in this move, which leaves N.E. with its No. 77 pick of that round (which came via the Matthew Judon trade from the Atlanta Falcons).

Salary cap isn't an issue either in attempting to acquire Samuel. The Patriots hold the current title for having the league's best cap space this offseason, with more than $120 million in cap room per Over the Cap.

Deebo Samuel can bolster Patriots offense with familiar face

Samuel has concerns from teams ahead of the offseason. He's shown declining production, but also durability issues. Still, Samuel is a talent to account for when he's on the field. He can stretch the field, break through arm tackles and punish defenders with his pads with the ball.

Luring Samuel to Foxborough will do more than give the Pats a versatile deep threat. Drake Maye gains new confidence in this scenario too. The Pats' QB of the future receives the assurance Vrabel is building around him. But there's more involving Samuel entering the WR room here.

Samuel can rejoin a familiar face in the WR room: Kendrick Bourne. Both teamed together during the 49ers' 2019 NFC title run. Bourne does carry an opt-out clause for 2025 with his contract. But his current deal officially expires in 2027.

Bourne and Samuel emerged as field stretchers for that '19 San Francisco team. New England can deliver an “unfinished business” sales pitch to get the past 49ers teammates back together. Only this time they have a younger QB throwing them the ball.

Vrabel himself has this selling point he can share to Samuel. He was his own versatile weapon during the Patriots' early Super Bowl run of the mid-2000s. Samuel can feel relatable to Vrabel.

The incoming head coach clearly wants to get back to reigniting the “Patriot Way.” That'll mean adding blue-collar, Swiss Army-knife field options. Samuel is capable of blending into this rebuilding culture if sent here.