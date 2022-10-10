Persona 3 Portable for Modern Platforms Release Date Announced

The release date for Persona 3 Portable for modern platforms have been revealed following the Persona Super Live concert earlier this week.

Persona 3 Portable Release Date: January 19, 2023

“If I say there’s an hour “hidden” between one day and the next…would you believe me? This unknown time is the “Dark Hour.” Unfamiliar stillness swallows the city, people turn into eerie coffins, and otherworldly monsters called Shadows swarm. One night, the protagonist is attacked by these Shadows. When all hope seems lost, the power of the heart, their Persona, is awakened.”

Persona 3 Portable, along with two other games in the Persona Series, were announced to be available on modern platforms earlier this year as part of the celebration of the series’ 25th anniversary. Players on modern platforms such as Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store will now be able to experience the games.

The game will be available with French, Italian, German, and Spanish text for the first time.

Persona 3 Portable is the enhanced re-release of Persona 3 and was initially made available for the PlayStation Portable (and through backwards compatibility, the PlayStation TV and PlayStation Vita) in July 2011.

A notable addition to this installment is a feature unique to P3P even until now: the choice to pick between a male and female protagonist. Another glaring difference that this re-release has over its base version is the fact that the Direct tactic has been added, which gave control of party members apart from the protagonist. This is the first time in the Persona 3 series that this has been allowed – party members acted on their own controlled by AI beforehand.

That being said, some features from the most recent main release in the series, Persona 5 Royal, are already present in Persona 3 Portable. This includes mechanics such as the Social Links (named Confidants in P5R), Persona Fusion, and a multitude of battle mechanics like “1 More,” the co-op attack, and allies taking a fatal blow for the protagonist.

The series is also known for its soundtrack. Composed by Shoji Meguro featuring performances by Mayumi Fujita, Shuhei Kita, and Lotus Juice, the music for P3P have added tracks specially composed for the female protagonist. Persona 3’s music has made itself known in pop culture, especially the tracks such as “Burn My Dread” and “Mass Destruction” gaining massive popularity.