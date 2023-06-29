Pete Davidson has reportedly checked into rehab following a struggle with his mental health, multiple outlets report. Page Six was the first to report on the incident claiming that the King of Staten Island actor is getting treated a Pennslyvania facility. Close friend to the comedian, John Mulaney, reportedly was treated at the same facility for alcohol and drugs issues the outlet was told. Davidson reportedly struggles with borderline personality disorder and PTSD.

A friend of the Saturday Night Live alum told the outlet that, “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.”

This follows Davidson's emotional voicemail he left PETA after they called him out for buying a puppy instead of adopting one. He told TMZ earlier this month that he wanted “a specific hypoallergenic dog” because he’s allergic to most breeds. Davidson argued that adopting a pup “wasn’t an option, and if it was, it was rare.” He also added that the puppy was for his mother whose dog had passed away earlier this year.

“I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgment. Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The report follows a car crash that the comedian was involved in back in March.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision,” the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office told Us Weekly in a statement on June 16.

Davidson was not arrested following the crash but was charged with one count of reckless driving after crashing into the Beverly Hills home. His girlfriend Chase Sui was in the passenger seat.