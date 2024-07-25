Pete Davidson got jokingly vulnerable with his audience at his latest stand-up show. The comedian and actor told the crowd how despite going to rehab for suffering from PTSD and borderline personality disorder there is one drug he can't seem to quit just yet.

He added: “I did coke and ketamine and f—king all the pills and all that s–t. All I have is weed left, so it's almost over, but I'm holding on for a little bit longer.”

Did Pete Davidson Discuss His Famous Exes?

Davidson has many famous exes including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, and more. However, according to the publication, the comedian did not mention any of his exes in his show.

His latest relationship with Outside Lands actress Madelyn Cline came to an end earlier this month after one year of dating.

“They ended things fairly recently, and I understand it was amicable,” an insider told U.S. Sun.

The source from the Daily Mail also noted how Davidson is doing post-breakup.

“Pete's miserable a lot of the time,” the source shared. ‘The only time he isn't is when he’s working and on stage performing.'

Davidson's dating life is always in the headlines and he commented on why people have such an interest in who he chooses to spend his time with.

“I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” Pete Davidson said on the “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal” podcast. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”