Kim Kardashian attended the wedding of White Lotus star Lukas Gage and celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton over the weekend. The two tied the knot over the weekend. Gage and Appleton got their marriage license on Saturday, according to Clark County Clerk records per TMZ.

The wedding was held in Las Vegas during a secret wedding ceremony at the Little White Chapel, Page Six first reported. The wedding reportedly had six guests, including one of the six being Kardashian herself.

Gage and Appleton reportedly got engaged this month after they confirmed they were together on The Drew Barrymore Show. They went public with their relationship back in February while vacationing in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m very happy [and] very much in love,” Appleton said on The Drew Barrymore Show back in March. “I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”

Gage echoed Appleton’s excitement about their romance on the Today show a week later (March 27), “I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love.”

The wedding wasn’t the only highlight for the weekend for them. The newlyweds followed Kardashian to see Usher’s Vegas residency. Additionally, Appleton won Hair Artist of the Year on Sunday in Los Angeles at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards. Kardashian was not only present for the award ceremony, but she also was the one that presented Appleton with the award.