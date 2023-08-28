Peter Dinklage's net worth in 2023 is $25 million. Dinklage is a popular actor who is known for starring in the hit television series Game of Thrones. He also appeared in notable movies such as The Angry Birds film series, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Avengers: Infinity War, and many more. He is a four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, a Golden Globes winner, and a MTV Movie Award nominee. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Peter Dinklage's net worth in 2023.

Peter Dinklage's net worth in 2023 is $25 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Peter Dinklage was born on June 11, 1969, in Jersey Shore, N.J. He studied in Delbarton School. Here, he started to hone his acting skills by participating in the production of True West. After graduating high school, Dinklage would earn a degree in drama at Bennington College. During his college days, he continued to improve on his acting skills by being part of various production such as The Killing Act, A Month in the Country, Uncle Vanya, Richard III, and Imperfect Love.

Peter Dinklage's early acting career

In 1991, Dinklage made his big-screen debut in the film Shadows and Fog. However, this was on an uncredited role. Dinklage also took uncredited roles in movies Bullet and Oz. In 1995, Dinklage landed his first official credited role as Tito in Living in Oblivion. Since then. Dinklage continued to establish himself in the Hollywood scene by appearing in more movies, including Safe Men, Never Again, Human Nature, 13 Moons, Just a Kiss, Tiptoes, and etc.

In 2003, Dinklage landed his first starring role in the film called The Station Agent. The Station Agent would go on to gross $8.7 million worldwide against only half a million-dollar budget. During the same year, Dinklage also appeared in the movie Elf, which saw him act alongside big-time Hollywood comedy actor Will Ferrell.

Peter Dinklage joining major movie franchises

In 2005, Dinklage lent his voice in the hit animated movie series Ice Age. Dinklage served as a narrator for Ice Age Columbus: Who Were the First Americans? in 2005. Seven years later, Dinklage returned to the franchise to voice Captain Gutt in Ice Age: Continental Drift. Ice Age: Continental Drift alone would gross $877 million worldwide.

Apart from Ice Age, Dinklage also portrayed Trumpkin in the iconic film adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian. The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian would gross nearly $420 million worldwide.

Moreover, Dinklage was also part of the big time X-Men franchise after making Dr. Bolivar Trask come to life in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Years later, Dinklage joined The Angry Birds move franchise. He starred by lending his voice to the character of Mighty Eagle. Dinklage would reprise the role in the second installment, The Angry Birds Movie 2.

In 2018, Dinklage made his entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by making Eitri come to life in Avengers: Infinity War. Avengers: Infinity War would become Dinklage's highest-grossing film of his career. In fact, the superhero film would also finish as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time with gross worldwide sales of $2.05 billion.

Just recently, Dinklage also joined the Transformers movie franchise. He lent his voice to the character Scourge in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts would gross nearly $440 million worldwide. Furthermore, for becoming the voice of Scourge, Dinklage was paid $400,000.

Peter Dinklage's Game of Thrones success

But among Dinklage's works, it can't be argued that his rise to fame was his memorable role as Tyrion Lannister in the hit HBO drama Game of Thrones. Dinklage would portray the character for a total of 67 episodes. His first few seasons saw him earn $150,000 per episode. But after a successful Season 1, Dinklage's salary was doubled to $300,000 per episode. And for Seasons 5 and 6, Dinklage bagged $10 million in total. But by the seventh season until the eighth, the Game of Thrones star was raking in $500,000 per episode.

Aside from earning big money from Game of Thrones, Dinklage was also widely praised for his performance. In fact, he was awarded four Primetime Emmy Awards, all of which for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. In addition to this, the Game of Thrones star was also awarded a Golden Globes award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Peter Dinklage's Super Bowl commercial

Peter Dinklage alongside Morgan Freeman appeared in a popular commercial for Doritos and Mountain Dew at Super Bowl LII. It's unknown how much Dinklage received for appearing in the minute-long advertisement. However, the commercial was reportedly worth $15.4 million.

Peter Dinklage's future movie projects

Given Dinklage's rise to stardom, it isn't surprising that he is scheduled to appear in future productions. As per IMDB, he is going to appear in The Dwarf, Brothers, The Toxic Avenger, and The Thicket. He is also set to make an appearance as Casca Highbottom in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Dinklage will receive $2 million for making Casca Highbottom come to life.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Peter Dinklage's net worth in 2023?