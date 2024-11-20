ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The time has finally come as we're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for the Main Event of UFC Macau, featuring a ranked matchup in the Bantamweight (135) Division. No. 3 Petr “No Mercy” Yan will take on No. 5-ranked Deiveson Figueiredo in a battle of former champions. Check out our UFC odds series for our Yan-Figueiredo prediction and pick.

Petr Yan (17-5) has gone 9-4 in the UFC en route to becoming former Bantamweight Champion. After relinquishing his belt and suffering losses to Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili, he bounced back nicely with a unanimous decision over Song Yadong. He'll look to establish himself once again as a worth title challenger. Yan stands 5'7″ with a 67-inch reach.

Deiveson Figueiredo (24-3-1) has gone 13-3-1 during his runs as UFC Champion in his own right. Following his saga against Brandon Moreno, Figueiredo has won his last three fights over Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt, and Marlon Vera. Now, he'll look to jump Yan in the rankings as the two former champs meet. Figueiredo stands 5'5″ with a 68-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Macau Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Macau Odds: Petr Yan-Deiveson Figueiredo Odds

Petr Yan: -298

Deiveson Figueiredo: +240

Over 4.5 rounds: -166

Under 4.5 rounds: +130

Why Petr Yan Will Win

Petr Yan looked like his usual self most recently against Song Yadong and it's clear the former champion hasn't lost a step in his striking one bit. Despite suffering losses to former and current champions, he was able to remain unscathed and continues to have some of the best defense in the division. Expect him to have a stern advantage in the striking as he's the more patient and technical fighter from there. He's also a cardio machine and will be looking to push the pace against his opponent.

Petr Yan also looks to have put on a significant amount of muscle throughout this camp and it should help him in being more physical during the clinch and grappling exchanges. It's worth noting how many of Merab Dvalishvili's takedowns her stuffed during their meeting, so it's not likely that he'll fall easy to a grappler like Figueiredo. Yan is also one of the UFC's best fighters in the clinch, so expect him to work from there in finding his offense instead of tying himself up on the ground.

Why Deiveson Figueiredo Will Win

Deiveson Figueiredo has looked like a renewed fighter since last facing Brandon Moreno and he's walked through some aging legends in relatively simple fashion. He looked extremely crisp in his fight against Chito Vera and it's clear he's still willing to bang with opponents given all his time in the sport. Figueiredo continues to be a physical freak and he could see some success if he's able to engage Yan in the wrestling scrambles. Don't sleep on his power either as we've seen him knock fighters out with one punch in the past.

Figueiredo will have the clear advantage in the grappling throughout this fight, but the real question will be whether he can effectively bring Petr Yan to the ground. His submission capabilities far exceed the defense of Petr Yan, so closing the distance and turning this into a scrappy fight will most benefit Figueiredo in the end. Expect him to keep this one standing until he finds an opening for the shot.

Final Petr Yan-Deiveson Figueiredo Prediction & Pick

This will be an extremely high-level fight between two former champions and both men look to be in great shape heading into this one. Given their recent performances, both sides look hungry for another title opportunity and this could be the fight that decides the next title challenger.

Petr Yan is the much cleaner striker during this matchup and has some of the most sound technique on the UFC roster. He's not likely to fall into Figueiredo's trap and wrestle with him, so expect to see a ton of takedown defenses from Yan's side. Deiveson Figueiredo's power has looked great over his last few fights, but it'll be interesting ot see how he deals with the speed of Petr Yan.

I believe the difference in this fight will be Petr Yan's jab and his ability to maintain safe distance from his opponent. He's looking great ahead of this fight and I expect him to put on a vintage striking performance. Let's ride with Yan to get the win in this one.

Final Petr Yan-Deiveson Figueiredo Prediction & Pick: Petr Yan (-298)