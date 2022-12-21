By Zen Angeles · 2 min read

PewDiePie “challenged” Youtube-star and rapper, KSI to a brawl in 2025 after looking at a meme about their relationship over the past years. Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, or better known as KSI, laughed it off after being “challenged” to a brawl in 2025 by none other than the YouTube sensation himself, Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg. Both are well-known in the entertainment industry as top Youtubers, with PewDiePie only having lost his title as YouTube’s single most-subscribed content creator to MrBeast, as well as KSI’s famous Youtube group, the Sidemen. They have a lot of content created and maybe it is high time we get a boxing match out of the two as influencer boxing is prominent nowadays.

Fans have made a meme that KSI and PewDiePie are gonna duke it out on 2025 after being close friends because of the trend of some influencers fighting in the near future. PewDiePie then declared to fight KSI in a brawl on 2025 but instantly retracted what he said because he predicted he would lose heavily and might die in the process. “We’re gonna have to brawl it out,” PewDiePie stated. “We’re gonna have to fight in 2025. I challenge you, KSI, in 2025.” He then declared immediately, “No I don’t! That was a joke. Don’t even slightly take that as real. No. I don’t wanna die.” This segment will start at around 2:30 of the video.

Of course, the internet would push for this since the influencers already instigated an interesting match up for KSI’s Misfits Boxing possibility. They would also want to see their favorite influencer, PewDiePie, try it out in a boxing match as we’ve recently witnessed a very successful event involving Boxing from Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing Event. This was a very interesting event due to its uniqueness and lineup with fan favorite influencers like Disguised Toast and PointCrow participated.



PewDiePie and KSI are already on a trash talking level to the point that PewDiePie once roasted his fellow YouTuber for being unable to play the Alphorn. The Alphorn is a large horn that is usually used for communication across mountains. We wouldn’t be surprised if they turned the banter to a real match in the future.

It might be highly unlikely that we’ll see both of these influencers face in the ring but KSI will have an upcoming match against a mixed martial artist named Dillon Danis this January. We will just have to wait for 2025 if PewDiePie would actually challenge KSI in a boxing match.

