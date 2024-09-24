Peyton Manning is back in uniform…kind of. During Morgan Wallen's epic walkout at Neyland Stadium over the weekend, Manning was seen in his throwback uniform when he was a Tennessee Volunteer.

Manning wasn't alone either. The two-time Super Bowl champion was joined by Josh Heupel, Nico Iamaleava, and Bru McCoy who were also in full uniform.

Manning's walkout was on Sunday night (Sept. 22) which served as the second show for Wallen that weekend. According to On3, a second show was added on Sunday (Sept. 22) as fans demanded for Wallen's return to the stage. Wallen brought out Darius Rucker, HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, and ERNEST during his performances.

The “Cowgirls” singer is the fourth artist to perform at Neyland Stadium which is a University of Tennessee facility. Manning is an alum of the University of Tennessee where he led them to a championship in 1997. The singer himself is a Tennessee native and grew up in Sneedville.

Morgan Wallen Breaks Record At Neyland Stadium

Wallen broke a record during his performances over the weekend. He performed at two shows at Neyland on Friday night (Sept. 20) and Sunday night (Sept. 22). A total of 156,161 people attended the shows, breaking the record held by The Jackson 5 across three shows in 1984 (148,407) according to local Knoxville television station.

“When me and the boys first started playing shows, we started out playing bars, real small venues. Worked our way up to places like Cotton Eyed Joe. Then we worked our way up to clubs, theaters, arenas, and amphitheaters – we pretty much played any kind of venue there is, and all of a sudden you guys went and sold out Neyland today. Thank you,” Wallen said during the concert according to the local news outlet.

Wallen is known for “Last Night,” “Thinkin' Bout Me,” “Whiskey Glasses,” “7 Summers,” and more.