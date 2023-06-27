Shane Burgos had a pretty good day in the office at PFL 6 last week.

The former UFC featherweight enjoyed a unanimous decision win over Yamato Nishikawa in their lightweight bout to earn his first victory under the PFL banner.

And according to the disclosed payouts from the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission acquired by MMA Junkie, Burgos took home a flat fight purse of $100,000 with no win bonus for his work.

The other fighters to bank $100,000 include Nathan Schulte, Magomed Magomedkerimov, Saidbou Sy and Olivier Aubin-Mercier, with all of their purses including $50,000 win bonuses unlike Burgos.

It's always interesting to note what former UFC fighters like Burgos are making in the PFL, considering how they urge fellow fighters to test free agency and look beyond the Las Vegas promotion to make more bank.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For Burgos, making $100,000 flat is a sweet deal considering he is facing lesser competition — Nishikawa is just 20 years of age — while his earnings don't take into account money he made from sponsorships or any additional bonuses received from the PFL.

There was even better news for Burgos as following his first two PFL outings, he was initially eliminated from the playoff picture.

However, with the promotion's recent suspension of Nathan Schulte for not performing to the standard expected, Burgos was reinstated and will now face PFL veteran Clay Collard in the lightweight semifinals next month.

It also means Burgos is just two wins away from becoming the 2023 PFL lightweight champion and taking home a million dollar payday.