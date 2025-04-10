ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL World Tournament: Continues on the prelims with a fight between Matheus Mattos and Jake Hadley in the bantamweight division. Mattos comes into his first PFL tournament appearance off a unanimous decision loss in his last fight meanwhile, former UFC flyweight Hadley makes his PFL debut coming off a loss of his own. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Mattos-Hadley prediction and pick.

Matheus Mattos (14-3-1) is now 2-1 in his last three fights but most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Kasum Kasumov back in June 2024. Now, Mattos will not only look to get back into the win column but also advance to the semifinals when he takes on Jake Hadley this Friday night in Orlando, Florida.

Jake Hadley (11-4) was ultimately released from the UFC after a recent skid that saw him lose three out of his last four fights. Now, Hadley will look to make the most of his debut inside the PFL SmartCage when he takes on Brazil's Matheus Mattos in hopes of jumpstarting his PFL career with a statement victory and move one step close to the tournament finale.

Here are the PFL World Tournament Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL World Tournament Odds: Matheus Mattos-Jake Hadley Odds

Matheus Mattos: -102

Jake Hadley: -118

Why Matheus Mattos Will Win

Matheus Mattos is poised to defeat Jake Hadley at the PFL World Tournament this Friday night due to his explosive striking and relentless forward pressure. Known for his athleticism and high finish rate, Mattos has secured 14 victories in his professional career, with most of them coming via stoppage. His ability to find a rhythm and overwhelm opponents with powerful combinations makes him a challenging adversary for Hadley, who has struggled against high-level strikers in the past. Furthermore, Mattos’ solid takedown defense will likely neutralize Hadley's grappling attempts, forcing the fight to remain standing where Mattos excels.

On the other hand, Hadley has shown inconsistency in recent performances, losing three of his last six fights. While he boasts versatility and submission skills, his vulnerability to aggressive strikers could be a significant disadvantage against Mattos’ relentless pace. Additionally, Hadley's tendency to absorb significant strikes—averaging 5.73 strikes per minute—may leave him exposed to Mattos' explosive offense. With Mattos pressing forward and dictating the pace, it’s likely he will capitalize on Hadley's defensive gaps and secure a decisive victory.

Why Jake Hadley Will Win

Jake Hadley is primed to secure victory over Matheus Mattos at the PFL World Tournament this Friday night, leveraging his well-rounded skill set and high-level experience. The former UFC fighter boasts an impressive record of eight finishes, including five submissions and two knockouts, showcasing his versatility in both striking and grappling exchanges. His ability to adapt to different opponents makes him a dangerous contender, especially against Mattos, whose striking-heavy approach could leave openings for Hadley's grappling game. Hadley has faced UFC-level competition, which has sharpened his fight IQ and prepared him for high-pressure situations like this tournament debut.

Mattos may bring power and aggression, but Hadley's strategic approach and technical precision could neutralize those strengths. Hadley's submission skills, particularly his rear-naked choke and triangle choke finishes, are a significant threat if the fight goes to the mat. Additionally, Hadley's cardio and ability to maintain a steady pace will allow him to exploit Mattos' tendency to fade in later rounds. While Mattos has shown resilience in past wars, Hadley's calculated style and ability to capitalize on defensive gaps make him the likely victor in this matchup. Expect Hadley to dictate the pace and secure a decisive win, either by submission or a dominant decision.

Final Matheus Mattos-Jake Hadley Prediction & Pick

The matchup between Jake Hadley and Matheus Mattos at the PFL World Tournament promises to be a clash of contrasting styles. Hadley, a submission specialist with a well-rounded game, will look to exploit Mattos' aggressive striking by taking the fight to the ground. With eight finishes in his career and experience against high-level competition, Hadley’s grappling and fight IQ give him a clear path to victory. If he can avoid Mattos’ power shots and close the distance, Hadley’s submission skills could prove decisive.

On the other hand, Mattos thrives in chaotic exchanges, using his explosive striking and relentless pressure to overwhelm opponents. With 14 career wins, most by stoppage, he has the ability to end fights quickly. However, his tendency to leave openings defensively could play into Hadley’s hands. Ultimately, this fight hinges on whether Hadley can neutralize Mattos’ aggression. Expect a competitive bout with Hadley edging out a decision win.

Final Matheus Mattos-Jake Hadley Prediction & Pick: Jake Hadley (-118)