ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL World Tournament: Jason Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov kicks off the main card with a fight between Jeremy Kennedy and Movlid Khaybulaev in the featherweight division. Kennedy has now suffered back-to-back losses as he comes into his first tournament appearance this season, meanwhile, Khaybulaev is making his return to the PFL SmartCage after not competing since the 2023 PFL season still undefeated in all of his 22 professional bouts. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Kennedy-Khaybulaev prediction and pick.

Jeremy Kennedy (19-5) has now suffered back-to-back losses heading into his tournament debut after losing to the former Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull and the former PFL tournament champion Gabriel Braga. Now, Kennedy will look to get back on track in a big way when he takes on another former champion, Movlid Khaybulaev, to stay alive in the PFL World Tournament this Thursday night.

Movlid Khaybulaev (21-0-1) returns to the PFL SmartCage looking to make up for lost time after being out of commission all of 2024. He has his eyes set on the big six-figure prize but the first test will be taking out Jeremy Kennedy and progressing to the second round of the PFL World Tournament in Orlando on Thursday.

Here are the PFL World Tournament Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL World Tournament Odds: Jeremy Kennedy-Movlid Khaybulaev Odds

Jeremy Kennedy: +500

Movlid Khaybulaev: -700

Over 1.5 rounds:

Under 1.5 rounds:

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Jeremy Kennedy Will Win

Jeremy Kennedy has the tools to defeat Movlid Khaybulaev in their featherweight matchup at the PFL World Tournament this Thursday. The Canadian veteran, with a 19-5 record, is known for his well-rounded skill set and relentless pace. Kennedy’s ability to mix striking with grappling makes him a difficult puzzle to solve, as he seamlessly transitions between phases of the fight. His high fight IQ and durability have been key in his victories over elite opponents like Emmanuel Sanchez and Pedro Carvalho. Against Khaybulaev, Kennedy’s pressure and ability to dictate the tempo could be the deciding factor.

Movlid Khaybulaev, an undefeated Dagestani fighter with a 21-0-1 record, is a dominant wrestler who thrives on controlling opponents with his grappling. However, Kennedy’s experience against high-level grapplers gives him a unique edge. Kennedy’s takedown defense and ability to scramble out of bad positions will be critical in neutralizing Khaybulaev’s wrestling-heavy approach. Additionally, Kennedy’s striking volume and cardio could wear down Khaybulaev over time, forcing him into uncomfortable exchanges on the feet. If Kennedy can keep the fight standing and push the pace, he has a strong chance of outpointing Khaybulaev or securing a late finish. T

Why Movlid Khaybulaev Will Win

Movlid Khaybulaev is poised to extend his undefeated record and secure a victory over Jeremy Kennedy in their featherweight clash at the PFL World Tournament this Thursday. The Dagestani standout, with an impressive 21-0-1 record, is a master of wrestling and positional control, making him one of the most dominant fighters in the division. Khaybulaev’s relentless takedowns and ability to smother opponents on the ground are trademarks of his fighting style, and his cardio allows him to maintain pressure for all three rounds. Against Kennedy, Khaybulaev’s grappling superiority will likely dictate the outcome, as he excels at neutralizing well-rounded opponents and forcing them into his world.

While Kennedy is a durable and versatile fighter, Khaybulaev’s ability to shut down striking exchanges with perfectly timed takedowns will be key. Kennedy has struggled against elite wrestlers in the past, and Khaybulaev’s seamless transitions between takedowns and top control will make it difficult for Kennedy to find any rhythm. Once on the mat, Khaybulaev’s ground-and-pound and submission threats will keep Kennedy defensive throughout the fight. Expect Khaybulaev to dominate with his grappling en route to a unanimous decision or potentially a late submission finish.

Final Jeremy Kennedy-Movlid Khaybulaev Prediction & Pick

The featherweight clash between Movlid Khaybulaev and Jeremy Kennedy in the PFL World Tournament promises to be a high-stakes encounter, but Khaybulaev’s grappling dominance should secure him a first-round victory. The undefeated Dagestani fighter (21-0-1) has built his career on relentless wrestling, positional control, and suffocating pressure. A former PFL champion, Khaybulaev has consistently neutralized elite opponents with his ability to dictate where the fight takes place.

While Kennedy is a tough and well-rounded competitor with experience in multiple promotions, he has struggled against high-level grapplers in the past. Khaybulaev’s ability to close the distance and impose his wrestling will likely prevent Kennedy from utilizing his striking and reach advantage. Once on the mat, Khaybulaev’s top control and ground-and-pound will leave little room for Kennedy to escape. Expect Khaybulaev to secure an early takedown, dominate positionally, and finish the fight via submission or TKO in the first two rounds, solidifying his status as one of the tournament favorites.

Final Jeremy Kennedy-Movlid Khaybulaev Prediction & Pick: Movlid Khaybulaev (-700) , Under