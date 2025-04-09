ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL World Tournament: Continues on the prelims with a fight between Jena Bishop and Kana Watanabe in the flyweight division. Bishop has taken losses in two of her first three PFL fights as she looks to make a statement in her second PFL tournament meanwhile, Watanabe took the hard-fought loss in her first PFL tournament, where she was submitted in the first round. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Bishop-Watanabe prediction and pick.

Jenna Bishop (7-2) comes into her matchup with Kana Watanabe after a tough 2024 PFL season. Bishop suffered a first-round TKO loss to Dakota Ditcheva in the playoffs and a split decision defeat to Taila Santos in June. Earlier, she showcased her elite grappling with a first-round armbar win over Chelsea Hackett.

Kana Watanabe (13-3-1) enters her matchup against Jenna Bishop after a mixed run in the PFL. She rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Shanna Young last April but fell to Liz Carmouche via third-round submission in June. Watanabe now aims to regain momentum in the PFL World Tournament.

Here are the PFL World Tournament Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL World Tournament Odds: Jena Bishop-Kana Watanabe Odds

Jena Bishop: -170

Kana Watanabe: +142

Why Jena Bishop Will Win

Jena Bishop’s elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu pedigree will likely be the deciding factor in her matchup against Kana Watanabe this Friday at the PFL World Tournament. Bishop has demonstrated her ability to dominate on the ground, with five of her seven career victories coming by submission, including a first-round armbar against Chelsea Hackett last year. Her technical precision and relentless grappling pressure make her a nightmare for opponents who struggle to defend takedowns or navigate scrambles. Against Watanabe, whose submission defense has been exposed in recent losses to Liz Carmouche, Bishop’s skill set gives her a clear path to victory.

While Watanabe brings solid striking and experience from top promotions like Bellator and Rizin, Bishop’s ability to dictate where the fight takes place could neutralize those advantages. Watanabe’s tendency to engage in prolonged exchanges leaves openings for Bishop to close the distance and impose her grappling game. Additionally, Bishop’s composure under pressure and adaptability have been key in overcoming tough opponents like Ilara Joanne in Bellator. If she can avoid Watanabe’s striking range and capitalize on her ground control, Bishop is poised to secure a decisive win and advance to the semifinals.

Why Kana Watanabe Will Win

Kana Watanabe’s veteran savvy and well-rounded skill set positions her as the favorite against Jena Bishop in Friday’s PFL World Tournament clash. Watanabe, a judo specialist with a 13-3-1 record, has faced elite competition in Bellator and Rizin, including two bouts against former champion Liz Carmouche. Her disciplined striking and ability to dictate pace were evident in her April 2024 unanimous decision win over Shanna Young, where she neutralized a larger opponent through tactical pressure and clinch control. While Bishop’s BJJ credentials are formidable, Watanabe’s experience against submission threats like Carmouche, who submitted her in June 2024, has sharpened her defensive grappling, making her less susceptible to Bishop’s ground game.

Watanabe’s path to victory lies in forcing Bishop into a high-output striking battle. Bishop, despite her grappling prowess, has shown vulnerability in recent outings, including a split decision loss to Taila Santos and a first-round TKO against Dakota Ditcheva in 2024. Watanabe’s judo base allows her to control clinch exchanges and avoid prolonged ground scenarios, while her crisp boxing can exploit Bishop’s limited striking defense. With Bishop competing for the third time in four months, Watanabe’s stamina and composure in deep waters could prove decisive as the fight progresses. If she maintains distance and mixes takedown threats with volume striking, Watanabe will advance to the semifinals.

Final Taila Santos-Kana Watanabe Prediction & Pick

This matchup between Jena Bishop and Kana Watanabe promises to be a clash of styles. Bishop’s elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and relentless grappling will test Watanabe’s judo-based takedown defense and striking ability. While Bishop thrives on dragging opponents into her world on the mat, Watanabe’s experience against top competition and improved defensive grappling could neutralize that threat.

Ultimately, the fight may come down to who can impose their game plan. Bishop’s submission arsenal makes her dangerous in any grappling exchange, but Watanabe’s ability to control distance and utilize her clinch work could stifle Bishop’s takedown attempts. Given her well-rounded skill set and experience advantage, Watanabe has the tools to edge out a decision victory and advance to the semifinals of the PFL World Tournament.

Final Jena Bishop-Kana Watanabe Prediction & Pick: Kana Watanabe (+142)