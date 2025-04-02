ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL World Tournament: Jason Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov continues on the main card with the main event fight between Jason Jackson and Andrey Koreshkov in the welterweight division. Jackson suffered his first defeat since 2019 in his last fight losing his Bellator middleweight title in the process meanwhile, Koreshkov went 1-1 in his 2023 season ultimately missing the playoffs as he comes into this year's tournament. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Jackson-Koreshkov prediction and pick.

Jason Jackson (18-5) lost his first title defense after going 8-0 in the process, when he faced off against Ramazan Kuramagomedov in his last fight. Now, Jackson looks to get back on track with some renewed purpose when he takes on Andre Koreshkov in the first round of the PFL World Tournament in hopes of a six-figure payday at the end.

Andrey Koreshkov (28-5) suffered defeat in his promotional debut inside the PFL SmartCage to the eventual 2024 tournament runner-up Magomed Umalatov, however, he was able to get back on track in his next fight against Goiti Yamauchi. Now, Koreshkov will look to kick off the new tournament season better than he did last season and advance to the second round of the tournament when he takes on Jason Jackson this Thursday night.

Here are the PFL World Tournament Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL World Tournament Odds: Jason Jackson-Andrey Koreshkov Odds

Jason Jackson: -205

Andrey Koreshkov: +170

Over 2.5 rounds:

Under 2.5 rounds:

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Jason Jackson Will Win

Jason Jackson the former Bellator welterweight champion, has the tools to defeat Andrey Koreshkov in their highly anticipated welterweight clash at the PFL World Tournament this Thursday. Known as “The Ass-Kicking Machine,” Jackson (18-5) is a versatile and cerebral fighter who has consistently proven his ability to adapt to high-level opponents. His well-rounded skill set combines sharp striking, strong takedown defense, and excellent fight IQ, making him a difficult puzzle for anyone in the division. Against Koreshkov, Jackson’s ability to control range and dictate the pace of the fight will be key to securing victory.

Koreshkov (27-4) is a dangerous striker with a wealth of experience, but Jackson’s composure and defensive awareness should allow him to neutralize Koreshkov’s offense. Jackson’s reach advantage and ability to mix up his striking will likely frustrate Koreshkov, forcing him into uncomfortable exchanges. Additionally, Jackson’s wrestling defense will be critical in preventing Koreshkov from utilizing his grappling skills to gain an edge. If Jackson can keep the fight standing and use his movement to avoid Koreshkov’s power shots, he has a strong chance of outpointing him or landing decisive strikes late in the fight. Expect Jackson to use his versatility and tactical approach to secure a unanimous decision victory and solidify his position as a top contender in the PFL welterweight division.

Why Andrey Koreshkov Will Win

Andrey Koreshkov has the skill set and experience to defeat Jason Jackson in their welterweight showdown at the PFL World Tournament this Thursday. The former Bellator welterweight champion, with a stellar 28-5 record, is one of the most dangerous and well-rounded fighters in the division. Known for his explosive striking and devastating spinning attacks, Koreshkov has finished 14 opponents by knockout, including highlight-reel victories like his spinning back kick KO of Chance Rencountre. Against Jackson, Koreshkov’s ability to mix dynamic striking with grappling will likely give him the edge.

While Jackson is a versatile and tactical fighter, Koreshkov’s aggression and unpredictability could disrupt his game plan. Koreshkov’s ability to close the distance and land powerful combinations will be key in neutralizing Jackson’s range and movement. Additionally, Koreshkov’s underrated grappling and top control provide him with a secondary path to victory if the fight goes to the ground. With his wealth of experience in high-pressure fights and a proven ability to adapt mid-fight, Koreshkov is well-equipped to handle Jackson’s style. Expect Koreshkov to dictate the pace early, land damaging strikes, and potentially secure a finish via TKO or submission in the later rounds, further solidifying his status as one of the most dangerous welterweights in the PFL.

Final Jason Jackson-Andrey Koreshkov Prediction & Pick

The welterweight clash between Andrey Koreshkov and Jason Jackson at the PFL World Tournament is a battle of elite talent, but Koreshkov’s explosiveness and versatility give him the edge. The former Bellator champion (27-4) is a dynamic striker with devastating spinning attacks and strong grappling to complement his stand-up game. While Jackson (16-5) is a well-rounded fighter with excellent fight IQ, Koreshkov’s aggression and ability to mix striking with takedowns could disrupt Jackson’s rhythm. Expect Koreshkov to pressure Jackson early, land powerful combinations, and potentially secure a late TKO or decision victory to solidify his status as a top contender.

Final Jason Jackson-Andrey Koreshkov Prediction & Pick: Andre Koreshkov (+170) ,