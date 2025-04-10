ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL World Tournament: Continues on the main card with a fight between Francesco Nuzzi and Mando Gutierrez in the bantamweight division. Nuzzi will be coming into his PFL tournament debut riding a nine-fight winning streak, while Gutierrez is stepping on short notice, riding two wins in a row coming into his PFL debut. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Nuzzi-Gutierrez prediction and pick.

Francesco Nuzzi (10-1) will be stepping inside the PFL SmartCage for a third time and is coming off a brutal first-round headkick knockout victory back in July 2023. Now, Nuzzi will look to keep his momentum going, extending his winning streak to 10 in a row and advancing to the semifinals when he takes on Mando Gutierrez in the first round of the PFL World Tournament.

Mando Gutierrez (10-3) comes into his short-notice appearance riding a two-fight winning streak where he most recently got a split decision victory over Joji Goto in DEEP back in November 2024. Now, Gutierrez will be looking to make the most of his short-notice opportunity when he takes on Italy's Francesco Nuzzi this Friday night.

Here are the PFL World Tournament Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL World Tournament Odds: Francesco Nuzzi-Mando Gutierrez Odds

Francesco Nuzzi:-290

Mando Gutierrez: +235

Why Francesco Nuzzi Will Win

Francesco Nuzzi is well-equipped to defeat Mando Gutierrez at the PFL World Tournament this Friday night, thanks to his versatile skill set and finishing ability. With a professional record of 10-1 (1 NC), Nuzzi has demonstrated dangerous striking and a knack for ending fights early, with four knockouts and three submissions to his name. His most recent victory, a first-round head kick knockout over Farbod Iran Nezhad, showcased his explosiveness and precision. Training out of Wolf Temple in Italy, Nuzzi combines technical striking with solid grappling defense, making him a difficult matchup for Gutierrez, who relies heavily on his ground game. If Nuzzi can keep the fight standing, his power and accuracy will likely overwhelm Gutierrez.

While Gutierrez is a skilled grappler with eight submission wins, he has struggled against opponents who can neutralize his wrestling, as seen in his loss to Raul Rosas Jr. Nuzzi’s ability to dictate the range and avoid prolonged ground exchanges will be critical in this bout. Additionally, Gutierrez’s striking is not as polished as Nuzzi’s, giving the Italian fighter a clear edge in stand-up exchanges. Expect Nuzzi to use his superior striking and fight IQ to control the pace and secure a decisive victory, likely via TKO or unanimous decision.

Why Mando Gutierrez Will Win

Mando Gutierrez has a strong case to defeat Francesco Nuzzi at the PFL World Tournament this Friday night, relying on his relentless grappling and ability to thrive in scrambles. Nicknamed “El Toro,” Gutierrez has built his career on overwhelming opponents with his ground game, amassing six submission wins in his nine victories. His aggressive style and knack for finding submissions in chaotic situations make him a dangerous matchup for Nuzzi, who prefers to keep fights standing. Gutierrez’s training at Murcielago MMA has sharpened his grappling transitions, giving him the tools to exploit any openings Nuzzi might leave on the mat.

While Nuzzi is an explosive striker with a 70% finish rate, he has yet to face a grappler as relentless as Gutierrez. If Gutierrez can close the distance and take the fight to the ground, he will likely neutralize Nuzzi’s striking advantage. Additionally, Gutierrez’s durability and willingness to push the pace could wear down Nuzzi over three rounds. Expect Gutierrez to pressure early, secure takedowns, and work toward a submission or grind out a decision victory by controlling the fight on the mat. This classic striker-versus-grappler matchup favors Gutierrez if he can impose his game plan and avoid extended exchanges on the feet.

Final Francesco Nuzzi-Mando Gutierrez Prediction & Pick

The matchup between Mando Gutierrez and Francesco Nuzzi at the PFL World Tournament is a classic clash of styles, with Gutierrez’s grappling facing off against Nuzzi’s striking. Gutierrez, known for his relentless pressure and submission skills, will look to close the distance and take the fight to the ground early. His ability to thrive in scrambles and find submissions makes him a dangerous opponent for Nuzzi, who prefers to keep the fight standing. If Gutierrez can impose his wrestling-heavy game plan, he has a clear path to victory, either by submission or decision. On the other hand, Nuzzi’s explosive striking and finishing ability give him the tools to end the fight quickly. However, his lack of experience against high-level grapplers could leave him vulnerable. Expect Gutierrez to grind out a hard-fought win by controlling the pace on the mat.

Final Francesco Nuzzi-Mando Gutierrez Prediction & Pick: Mando Gutierrez (+235)