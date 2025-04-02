ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL World Tournament: Jason Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov continues on the main card with a fight between Jesus Pinedo and Adam Borics in the featherweight division. Pinedo makes his return to the PFL SmartCage after sitting out the 2024 season with two canceled fights, meanwhile, Borics got his first win in the PFL SmartCage only to have his 2024 season cut short. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Pinedo-Borics prediction and pick.

Jesus Pinedo (23-6-1) became the 2023 PFL season winner but had to sit out the 2024 season while having to withdraw from two scheduled bouts against Patricio Pitbull and Jeremy Kennedy. Now, Pinedo is back in action looking to make up for lost time when he takes on Adam Borics in an attempt at another tournament championship this Thursday night.

Adam Borics (19-2) got his first win inside the PFL SmartCage against Enrique Barzola; however, his 2024 season was cut short after withdrawing from his bout against Brett Johns. Now, Borics gets his second shot at a six-figure payday when he takes on Jesus Pinedo in the first round of the PFL World Tournament in Orlando on Thursday night.

Here are the PFL World Tournament Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL World Tournament Odds: Jesus Pinedo-Adam Borics Odds

Jesus Pinedo: -185

Adam Borics: +154

Over 2.5 rounds:

Under 2.5 rounds:

Why Jesus Pinedo Will Win

Jesus Pinedo has the tools to pull off a victory against Adam Borics in their featherweight clash at the PFL World Tournament this Thursday. The Peruvian fighter, nicknamed “El Mudo,” is coming off an impressive upset win over Gabriel Braga to win the 2023 PFL Championship, where he showcased his dangerous striking and ability to capitalize on openings. Pinedo (23-6-1) is a versatile fighter with knockout power and a well-rounded skill set, making him a difficult opponent to prepare for. His aggressive style, combined with his ability to mix up striking and grappling, will be key against Borics, who thrives in technical exchanges.

While Borics (19-2) is known for his dynamic striking and precision, Pinedo’s pressure and unpredictability could disrupt Borics’ rhythm. Pinedo’s ability to close the distance and land heavy shots will be crucial in neutralizing Borics’ range and movement. Additionally, Pinedo’s durability and willingness to engage in high-paced fights give him an edge in scrappy exchanges. If Pinedo can weather Borics’ early offense and push through, further proving he belongs among the elite featherweights in the PFL.

Why Adam Borics Will Win

Adam Borics has the skill set and experience to secure a victory over Jesus Pinedo in their featherweight matchup at the PFL World Tournament this Thursday. The Hungarian standout, nicknamed “The Kid,” boasts an impressive 19-2 record and is widely regarded as one of the most technical strikers in the division. Known for his dynamic movement, precision striking, and high fight IQ, Borics excels at maintaining range and picking apart opponents with a variety of kicks, knees, and punches. Against Pinedo, Borics’ ability to control distance and dictate the pace of the fight will be critical.

While Pinedo is a dangerous and aggressive fighter with knockout power, Borics’ composure and technical edge should allow him to avoid unnecessary risks. Pinedo’s forward pressure could play into Borics’ counterstriking game, as Borics is adept at landing clean shots while moving backward or circling out of danger. Additionally, Borics has shown improved takedown defense and grappling, which will help him stay on his feet and keep the fight in his comfort zone. Expect Borics to frustrate Pinedo with his striking accuracy and footwork, ultimately earning a unanimous decision or a late-round finish.

Final Jesus Pinedo-Adam Borics Prediction & Pick

The featherweight bout between Jesus Pinedo and Adam Borics in the PFL World Tournament is a clash of elite strikers, but Pinedo’s relentless aggression and finishing ability could lead to a victory. The 2023 PFL featherweight champion, Pinedo (23-6-1), has proven his ability to rise in high-stakes moments, with three consecutive finishes to close out his championship season. Standing at 6 feet tall with a 74-inch reach, Pinedo’s size advantage and southpaw stance allow him to control range while landing powerful strikes. His knockout win over Brendan Loughnane in just 1:34 of the first round exemplifies his explosiveness.

While Borics (19-2) is a well-rounded fighter with dangerous jumping knees and strong Brazilian jiu-jitsu, he may struggle against Pinedo’s pressure. Pinedo thrives on creating chaos, using his striking diversity and newly allowed elbows to punish opponents who attempt to close the distance. If Borics cannot dictate the pace, Pinedo’s aggression will likely overwhelm him early. Expect Pinedo to capitalize on an opening during an exchange and secure a highlight-reel knockout in the first round, solidifying his status as one of the most dangerous fighters in the tournament.

Final Jesus Pinedo-Adam Borics Prediction & Pick: Jesus Pinedo (-185)