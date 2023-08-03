PFL Playoffs: Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo for the main event! Bubba Jenkins has dominated both opponents in this PFL regular season leading up to this playoff matchup meanwhile, Jesus Pinedo dropped his first PFL fight via split decision but then shocked the world with the biggest upset win against former PFL champion Brendan Loughnane coming into this fight. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Jenkins-Pinedo prediction and pick.

Bubba Jenkins (18-5) has one goal in mind and that is a PFL Championship after coming short in his bid last year he is determined to finish his goal this season. He has been looking like a man possessed just absolutely dominating the opposition as he comes into this fight against Jesus Pinedo. Jenkins will like to continue his hot streak en route to another PFL Championship.

Jesus Pinedo (12-1) scored arguably the biggest upset in PFL history when he knocked the reigning PFL Champion Brendan Loughnane out with a perfectly timed knee in the clinch. That huge victory could help him turn the tides and really put his name on the map if he continues that same success and defeats the runner-up for the 2022 PFL Championship Bubba Jenkins.

Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Bubba Jenkins-Jesus Pinedo Odds

Bubba Jenkins: -430

Jesus Pinedo: +300

How to Watch Bubba Jenkins vs. Jesus Pinedo

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Bubba Jenkins Will Win

Jenkins is a seasoned fighter with a wealth of experience in MMA. He has competed in various promotions, including Bellator MMA, and has faced tough opponents throughout his career. This experience will be valuable in a matchup against Pinedo, as Jenkins knows how to handle high-pressure situations and perform at his best.

Jenkins has demonstrated impressive striking power in his fights, with six of his 15 wins coming by way of knockout. Jenkins also is a skilled wrestler, which could be a problem for Pinedo. If Jenkins can take Pinedo to the ground and control the fight, he could potentially wear him down and secure a victory like he did when he dominated Chris Wade earlier during this PFL season.

Jenkins will be highly motivated to win this fight, as he is looking to punch his ticket back to the world championship. This motivation could give him an edge over Pinedo, as he has a clear goal and purpose heading into the fight.

Why Jesus Pinedo Will Win

Pinedo has showcased impressive striking accuracy in his fights, landing clean and precise strikes on his opponents. This could be a significant advantage against Jenkins, as accurate striking can lead to significant damage and potentially finish the fight just like he did against 2022's PFL champion Brendan Loughnane.

Pinedo has a boatload of experience much like his counterpart Jenkins. Pinedo has fought for the UFC in the past but just going 1-1 with the promotion before ultimately getting released. Since leaving the UFC Pinedo has gone 5-1 and is now 1-1 with the biggest upset in PFL history in his PFL career thus far. That momentum could be huge coming into now which is the biggest fight of his career being just one fight away from fighting for a life-changing $1 Million. Pinedo will need to replicate the same success that he had with Loughnane and that is to utilize his length to his advantage especially here against the smaller Jenkins and punish him as he comes in trying to attempt takedowns. If Pinedo can keep this fight on the feet he will have the chance to score another colossal upset.

Final Bubba Jenkins-Jesus Pinedo Prediction & Pick

Bubba Jenkins is looking to finally get over the hump and win the $1 Million grand prize that he was so close to winning just a year ago. Standing in his way is a dangerous striker Jesus Pinedo who is gunning for his fight PFL Championship appearance in his very first season with the PFL. If Pinedo and Braga both make it to the PFL Championship it would be the first time two rookies faced off in the finals which would make for a great storyline. With that said, this is going to be a rough night at the office for Pinedo. Jenkins has shown to have a good chin and his relentless forward pressure, takedowns, and top game is going to be way too much for him and he will eventually get the late finish or dominant decision victory.