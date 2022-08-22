Michael Jordan joining Tiger Woods in PGA 2K23 as part of bonus pack

Michael Jordan is no stranger to appearing in 2K games. He’s been a staple of NBA 2K historic teams for years now. People have even tried to settle the Lebron James-Michael Jordan debate through NBA 2K. However, Jordan is set to join a different 2K game. According to NBC Sports, Jordan will be included in PGA 2K23 as part of a “Michael Jordan Bonus Pack.”

Jordan is known for his golf prowess. He’s not a professional by any means, but he’s competitive when on the course. The Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer once golfed with Boston Celtics’ star Danny Ainge ahead of a Bulls-Celtics playoff matchup.

Michael Jordan also owns a secret golf course. Jon “Stugotz” Weiner of the “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” revealed what makes Jordan’s golf course so secretive, per Insider.

“You can’t really carry a phone around,” Weiner said. “You’re not supposed to tell too many stories about it.”

Michael Jordan, in addition to owning a course, happens to be a talented golfer as well. He will join the likes of Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Lexi Thompson, Colin Morikawa, and Brooke Henderson in the game. The addition of Jordan will only enhance the versatility and entertainment of PGA 2K23.

Tiger Woods was recently revealed as the game’s cover athlete. Woods has battled back after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash last year. He hasn’t been the same Tiger Woods since returning, but the fact that he’s even playing at all following the brutal incident is impressive.

The PGA 2K23 deluxe edition will release on October 11th, while the standard edition will be released on October 14th.