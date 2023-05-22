A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Brooks Koepka is the king of the PGA Championship again. The LIV Golf star was the last man standing at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York on Sunday, as he takes yet another Wanamaker Trophy. He is now a three-time winner of the PGA Championship, and he got nothing but love from Rory McIlroy.

After Brooks Koepka won the tournament, the Northern Irishman went up to him and said “I’m so happy for you,” (h/t Sunday World).

McIlroy, of course, is a vocal critic of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, but he certainly was not going to let that get in the way of sportsmanship after Brooks Koepka took down the competition.

Koepka went 9-under 271 to win the 2023 PGA Championship, besting runner-ups Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland by two strokes. The 33-year-old Brooks Koepka benefited from back-to-back 66s in the second and third rounds before firing a 67 in the fourth round to get the job done.

As for McIlroy, he cracked the top 10 with a T-7, as he finished with a 2-under 278. He opened with a 71 in the first round before scoring 69 in each of the next rounds the rest of the way.

Apart from his three PGA Championship wins, Brooks Koepka also has a pair of victories at the US Open. He is missing a Masters Tournament victory and a win in The Open Championship, though, he’s come close to winning both in the past. Just recently, Koepka finished with a T-2 at the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National.