PGA star Cameron Smith sounds off on ‘unfair’ LIV Golf players’ ranking points controversy

PGA star and Open Champion Cameron Smith officially moved to LIV Golf earlier this week. It didn’t take him long to make his feelings known on an issue paramount to the success of the rival league. As it stands, LIV Golfers cannot earn world ranking points, which are vital to qualifying for the PGA’s four majors. Smith, who earned a majors exemption for the next five years after winning the British Open in July, sounded off on the ‘unfair’ ranking points controversy, per ESPN.

“It’s really a shame that we are not getting world ranking points out here,” Smith said ahead of his LIV Golf debut this week outside Boston.

To have 48 of the best guys around the world playing, and not to get world ranking points, is perhaps a little bit unfair.

It’s still super competitive out here. I just really think it’s a little bit unfair.”

Cameron Smith said it’s a “shame” that LIV Golf players won’t be receiving ranking points. The world no. 2 added that he hopes the issue is sorted out before his exemption expires.

LIV Golf has applied to the Official World Golf Ranking board in an attempt to gain the authentication needed to be a major player in the sport. The board, which consists of representatives from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and USGA- among others- is currently reviewing the application.

Cameron Smith believes that LIV Golf is the “future.” Well, it won’t have any sort of future if it can’t settle this ranking points issue. It will be interesting to see what goes down in the coming weeks.