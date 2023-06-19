Find me someone who thought that Wyndham Clark would win the US Open this week, and I'll find you a liar. Clark secured his inaugural PGA Tour victory just over a month ago, but while the form was there he's never been even in the conversation to win the US Open (or even a major moreover) to the extent that his victory puts him in a group of just four winners of the event in 100 years.

In two previous appearances at the tournament, Clark hadn't ever made the cut, missing out in each of the past two years. His victory on Sunday makes him just the fourth player in the last century to win the US Open having never previously made the cut. The other three players were Lucas Glover in 2009, Lee Janzen in 1993, and Orville Moody in 1969.

Clark's win becomes even more extraordinary when you consider his previous performance not just at the US Open, but at major tournaments in general. He'd competed in six majors prior to this one; in four of them he failed to make the cut, while on the two occasions that he made the cut he finished in a tie for 75th at the 2021 PGA Championship, and a tie for 76th at the 2022 Open Championship.

Whichever way you frame it, Wyndham Clark's victory at the 2023 US Open was one out of the box. His rock-solid two-putt on the 18th hole etched him into the annals of golf history, and placed him into a select group of just four players to win the US Open without having previously made the cut.