Scottie Scheffler sounds off on LIV Golf players suing the PGA Tour

Last week, 11 LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, announced their intentions to take legal action against the PGA Tour. The 11 former PGA golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour, citing the suspensions they received from the Tour for their decisions to join LIV.

Well, one prominent PGA star is already speaking out against the suits. 2022 Masters champ Scottie Scheffler sounded off on the LIV players’ decision to take legal action against the PGA, per ESPN.

“I’m definitely curious to see what’s going to happen,” Scheffler said. “It’s one of those deals where those guys kind of made their decision to go join another tour and they broke the rules and regulations of our tour and now they’re trying to sue us, which is definitely a bit frustrating. I heard that was going to happen and I know some guys aren’t surprised to see it, but I definitely am surprised to see some guys now suing us.”

The way Scheffler sees it, these players knew that their decisions to break away from the PGA was going to cause some sort of blowback from the Tour. The Masters champ said he was “surprised” that LIV Golf stars such as Mickelson and DeChambeau were suing the Tour.

The rival league has been met with hostility from the Tour since it first burst onto the scene. It’s not surprising then, that the LIV Golf players’ recent legal decision isn’t exactly a popular move either.