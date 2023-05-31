A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jon Rahm has switched his stance with regard to cuts in PGA TOUR events. Rahm used to bat for no-cut tournaments but is now singing a different tune. Ahead of the 2023 Memorial Tournament, the world No. 2 player spoke in front of the media and said that over time, he’s realized that it’s more important for events to continue having cuts.

“I’ve gone back and forth on this issue,” Jon Rahm said (h/t Dyland Dethier of Golf.com). “I at first was an advocate for no cut and the more time has gone by I’ve become an advocate for a cut.”

Normally, a PGA TOUR event will have only the top 65 players playing the final two rounds of an event into the weekend. Rahm wondered about the possibility of minimizing the cut size down to players, but it appears that he’d rather see the status quo on the matter continue.

“It’s a different type of pressure and you never know what playing good on a Friday to make the cut might ignite towards the weekend. So I think it’s a part of it. It’s a part of the history. If that went away, Tiger [Woods] making [a PGA Tour-record] 140-something cuts in a row wouldn’t have the same significance because that would never be broken again. So, like I said, I pushed for the no cut and then as time has gone by I actually, I think we should have a cut.”

Missing cuts has rarely been an issue this season for Jon Rahm, though. He has made the cut 12 of 14 times so far in the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season. Coming off a T-50 at the 2023 PGA Championship, Rahm will look to have a stronger performance at the 2023 Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio which kicks off Thursday.

Rahm has four wins on the season, having topped the field at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2023 The American Express, 2023 The Genesis Invitational, and the 2023 Masters Tournament. His only missed cut this season so far was via withdrawal in the 2023 The PLAYERS Championship last March due to stomach illness, playing in only the first round of that tournament.