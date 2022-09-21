PGA TOUR 2K23 Preview: MyCAREER Mode Feature

On top of the most recent Clubhouse Report from 2K, we have our very own impressions of our time with the PGA TOUR 2K23 Preview build.

What’s in PGA TOUR 2K23 MyCAREER Mode?

It’s almost an expected feature at this point for 2K Games, but PGA TOUR 2K23 will arrive on October 14, 2022, with its very own MyCAREER mode. In MyCAREER mode, players get to choose between three different tours: The Q-School, the Korn Ferry Tour, and of course, the PGA Tour. Everything starts at Q-School, which is where you participate as an amateur looking to make a name for yourself. Then, earn your way towards PGA Tour qualification through the Korn Ferry Tour, before cementing your legacy in the PGA Tour itself. Alternatively, you can just go straight to the PGA Tour and compete against the greatest pro golfers ever – including the legendary Tiger Woods.

Apart from the three Tours, this year’s PGA TOUR 2K23 MyCAREER Mode also features 34 tournament events where you can chase greatness in your career. This includes three new official events at launch: The RBC Canadian Open, the Genesis Scottish Open, and the BMW Championship. There is also a growing list of PGA Tour 2K23-unique fictional events, which will also contribute to your FedExCup Points.

Make your MyCAREER spicier by selecting a pro golfer as your rival. In each tournament that the two of you will compete in, the game will automatically track your stats against each other, basically letting you benchmark your performance against an established pro. Perform better than your rival and prove that you’re the better match.

Customization options in PGA Tour 2K23 MyPLAYER

Of course, you can’t have a MyCAREER Mode without a MyPLAYER, which offers a varied suite of customization options. This year’s outing gives players a lot of customization options, from looks, to play style and skills, and even the gear that they can sport in their tees.

Let’s take a look at the play styles, first. In this game, you can choose one of five different Archetypes that will shape how you play your games. These are:

Powerhouse – Strike fear into your opponents with a towering shot off the tee. What the Powerhouse golfer lacks in the short game, they more than makeup for with distance.

Strike fear into your opponents with a towering shot off the tee. What the Powerhouse golfer lacks in the short game, they more than makeup for with distance. Rhythm – A Rhythm golfer isn’t going to wow you with a massive drive, but they’ll wow you with their consistency. Smooth swings and effortless tempo for a well-rounded game.

A Rhythm golfer isn’t going to wow you with a massive drive, but they’ll wow you with their consistency. Smooth swings and effortless tempo for a well-rounded game. Woodsman – Tough lie? Not a problem. Sacrifice putting for the ability to hit from any surface with confidence. Hit your way out of the woods and to the top of the leaderboard.

Tough lie? Not a problem. Sacrifice putting for the ability to hit from any surface with confidence. Hit your way out of the woods and to the top of the leaderboard. Greensman – Some drive for the show, but you putt for the dough. The Greensman has the hands of a surgeon, gifted with reading the green and using a gentle touch to roll it in.

Some drive for the show, but you putt for the dough. The Greensman has the hands of a surgeon, gifted with reading the green and using a gentle touch to roll it in. Sculptor – Capable of shaping true works of art, the Sculptor can finesse their way around any obstacle. They possess great control, but lack a true feel for the flat stick.

During our time with the preview build of PGA TOUR 2K23 MyCAREER, we chose the Greensman archetype for our MyPLAYER, making sure that we don’t waste any of the birdies we get while in the green. The other archetypes should help players get a better touch at different points of the golf course, so choosing one or the other will benefit players one way or the other.

There are also different skills that you can unlock as you progress through MyCAREER, most of which will make the game more forgiving for misfires. These are:

Assist Skills – Activated when you’re struggling to hit quality shots and deactivated when ball striking isn’t an issue.

Activated when you’re struggling to hit quality shots and deactivated when ball striking isn’t an issue. Zone Skills – When you’re in the zone, these skills will be activated. On the flip side, they’ll be deactivated if your focus is lacking

When you’re in the zone, these skills will be activated. On the flip side, they’ll be deactivated if your focus is lacking Passive Skills – Unlike Assist and Zone Skills, Passive Skills don’t have an activation or deactivation function; however, they’re only active for specific scenarios. Each club has one passive skill, which is unlocked at the final tier.

With the different skills to unlock alongside the Archetypes, players can fully customize how they want their PGA TOUR 2K23 MyPLAYER will play in their MyCAREER tours. Furthermore, players will be able to easily compensate for whatever they struggle with the most when hitting tees on the golf course.

PGA TOUR 2K23 will be coming out on October 14, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. For more PGA TOUR 2K23, click here.