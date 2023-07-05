A new PGA Tour 2K23 update is on the way, which adds a new golfer among many other things. Update 1.18 has not been released yet, but will be soon. According to their discord game updates page, the update is a rather small one but adds a few goodies, and hopefully no MyCareer mode troubles.

Perhaps the most important thing coming to the update is Golfer Nelly Korda, who will be playable after the update launches. The 2o21 Women's PGA Champion makes her PGA Tour 2K debut this summer by joining the game's roster. At just 24 years old, Norda has already made waves as a professional golfer and will look to keep it that way as she tries to get #1 in World Rankings again.

Also coming to the update is the Eagle putter. It can be earned by playing the Patriot Putt-Off Challenge in Smerf. The best part – John Cena can use the eagle putter. So in case you wanted to see a floating Eagle Putter, complete the Patriot Putt-Off Challenge and use John Cena when you hit the green.

Lastly, the update improved matchmaking time for Condor & Albatross players when watching with lower tiers. Now it should be a little faster to find matches in those ranks. For the other ranks (Bogey, Par, Birdie, and Eagle) matchmaking should remain the same.

Official PGA Tour 2K23 Update 1.18 Notes

Below are the official patch 1.18 notes for PGA Tour 2K23:

Nelly Korda now available as a new playable pro

Eagle putter added to the game and can now be earned as an in-game reward via the Patriot Putt-Off Challenge in Smerf

John Cena’s playable character now uses the eagle putter

Improved matchmaking time for Condor/Albatross players when matching with lower tiers

That's about it for this update. If you'd like to learn more about the recent happenings in PGA Tour 2K23 check out our article on the Clubhouse Pass Season 4 Details.

PGA Tour 2K23 released on October 14th, 2023. The game is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

For more updates on the fix and other gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.