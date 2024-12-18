Team PGA Tour, featuring Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, beat Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Kopeka in The Showdown. They clinched the necessary 2.5 points on the 16th hole. The LIV Golf team was on their heels from the start after a big eagle putt from McIlroy earned PGA the first point. From there, McIlroy and Scheffler cruised to an easy victory without allowing a single point to their opponents.

The PGA Tour duo won the six-hole, four-ball session in just four holes. They took the second point after winning Alternate Shot. That left six holes of match play, which Scheffler helped clinch the team win against Koepka.

These players are on different tours because of the game's fractured state, and this was an attempt to get fans interested in golf. Social media reaction shows that it did not work.

@SayWhat_44 was on the case early. “ Early thoughts on [The Showdown] … it’s a snooze fest. TBS still has not figured out how to make this entertaining. Good lord, do some new s***…. Experiment… this is brutal.” still has not figured out how to make this entertaining. Good lord, do some new s***…. Experiment… this is brutal.” heyjudeworld called out the broadcast for talking over the players. “ ? You have the players mic’d up, riding together on the cart, talking to each other, and you have the announcers talking non-stop. Layout and let the players talk.” WTH TNT Barstool Sports' Frankie Borrelli said , “The showdown is a tough watch right now.” Stanley Cup Champion Mike Commodore jumped in with, “Bubba Watson is a great golfer, but he’s got the personality of a fence post. Where is Colt Knost? He busy or something?” The on-screen product may not have impressed fans, but it did create some viral moments. What does it mean for the future of made-for-tv golf?

The Showdown sets the scene for TGL

The Showdown is not the last fans will hear from made-for-tv golf. The PGA Tour created TGL in conjunction with McIlroy and Tiger Woods' company TMRW. While it will be a very different style from The Showdown, as it is indoors, the banter remains the most important part. After Tuesday's event, there is work to do.

DeChambeau and Koepka were in one cart, while McIlroy and Scheffler were in another. These cart cams caught two interesting conversations, one between the PGA Tour guys about creatine and one between the LIV guys about their contentious relationship in the past. But the fans wanted the players to be poking fun at each other like they do on the golf course, and that did not happen.

@ColtKnost from CBS and Golf.com posted what all the fans were thinking, “Somebody talk some trash!!!! [Loosen] this thing up!”

The key lesson to learn is that having the best players in the world does not mean it makes the most interesting television. Maybe Tiger's virtual league will break that mold.

TGL starts on January 7 and should include more banter between the players to keep people interested. The Showdown awarded Scheffler and McIlroy $10 million in cryptocurrency, but fans were hoping for a better product to watch on Tuesday.