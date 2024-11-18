The PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, FL, is one many golf fans look forward to. It pits previous majors (or Players Championship) winners and their relatives against one another in a fun, 36-hole scramble for the Willie Park Trophy.

Eighteen of the 20 pairings for the 2024 PNC Championship were released Monday. One of the new teams features a PGA Tour legend and fan favorite, Fred Couples, and his 16-year-old stepson, Hunter Hannemann. Couples has long since been beloved by golf fans around the world, going back to his 1992 win at The Masters.

He also captured the Players Championship twice during his career, in 1984 and 1996.

One of the other new teams this year will see Trevor Immelman and his 18-year-old son Jacob.

But one glaring omission from the initial field release is Tiger Woods and his son Charlie. The Woods duo has played in each of the last four PNC Championship events, finishing runner-up in 2021. There are still two spots left to be revealed, but it appears unlikely Woods will be there.

Tiger Woods recently underwent another back surgery in September. Woods slogged his way through the Masters to a 60th-place finish. He then missed the cut at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and Open Championship.

The rest of the PNC Championship field will look very familiar to golf fans. Bernhard Langer and his son Jason will be back, looking to defend their title. The rest of the players are as follows:

Stewart Cink and Connor Cink

John Daly and John Daly II

David Duval and Brady Duval

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda

Matt Kuchar and Carson Kuchar

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman

Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard

Mark O’Meara and Sean O’Meara

Gary Player and Alexander Hall

Nick Price and Greg Price

Vijay Singh and Qass Singh

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee

Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker

Lee Trevino and Sean Trevino

TBD

TBD

The tournament is slated for December 19th through the 22nd.