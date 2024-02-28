The PGA Tour membership has voted to elect Camilo Villegas as the next named Chairman of the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council (PAC) — a position previously held by Jordan Spieth.
Villegas, a five-time PGA Tour winner, will serve as PAC Chairman for 2024. He'll succeed Spieth as a Player Director on the Policy Board and serve a three-year term, beginning on Jan. 1, 2025. Villegas will join Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Peter Malnati, and Webb Simpson on the Policy Board.
Rory McIlroy — seeking to spend less time on Zoom calls talking about private equity investments, LIV Golf and framework agreements with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) — stepped down from the policy board in late 2023.
Villegas was elected over PGA Tour veteran Kevin Streelman. The PAC Chairman plays a critical advisory and consultatory role in representing the players in conversations with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. The role of the PAC became increasingly integral to the success of the tour amid LIV Golf disruption.
Villegas, 42, joined the the PGA Tour in 2006. The Colombian's last win came at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship — his first victory in nine years. The Medellin native is in the field at this week’s Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National — an event he won in 2010 when it was known as the Honda Classic.
16 players will join Villegas and Streelman on the Player Advisory Council for 2024: Major champions Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Brian Harman, along with Sam Burns, Lanto Griffin, Nick Hardy, Max Homa, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell, Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Nick Taylor, and Josh Teater.
In January, the PGA Tour announced a multi-billion-dollar investment from the Strategic Sports Group — a consortium of American sports owners. The infusion of money provided the tour leverage in negotiations with PIF. As part of the agreement, the tour is leaving the door open for a co-investment from PIF, though unification talks have stalled.