The first round of the Sony Open was suspended with seven players still on the course at the Waialae Country Club on Thursday due to darkness. Play resumed early Friday morning, and the tournament is back on track. Nevertheless, one PGA Tour pro is tired of falling behind in perfect weather. Camilo Villegas sounded off and provided a wild solution to the problem.

“I think their names should be posted in the locker room in font 30, and Michael Kim brought this up a little while back, their caddie should wear a fluorescent orange bib. Make them feel bad,” Villegas said per Golf Magic.

“That's not the way this game should be played. The Tour's never going to do that. I wish they did… We had the balls to do the changes last year so maybe we do have the balls to enforce the pace of play a little better.”

Camilo Villegas is one of 143 players in the field of the Sony Open this week. That is standard for a run-of-the-mill weekly tournament. But starting in 2026, that will change.

The PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council (PAC) voted in November to cut field sizes starting in 2026. Villegas, who was named the new chairman of the PAC last February, spearheaded that effort.

The PGA Tour has often discussed this issue. Technically, there are consequences in play affecting a player's score. But rarely is that imposed. Patrick Cantlay is supposedly the poster child for slow play on the golf course. But he is hardly the only culprit, just the most consistently successful.

Villegas posted an Even par-70 during his first round. He is currently two shots below the cut line but is yet to tee off for his second round.