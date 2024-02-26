Jake Knapp used to prevent folks from entering a nightclub. After posting a 19-under at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, he's now a proud member of the exclusive club of PGA Tour winners.
Knapp's oddball final round in Nuevo Vallarta reflected his unconventional trek to the tour. Knapp became the second player since 1983 (when the stat started being tracked) to win a PGA Tour event despite hitting two fairways or less in the final round.
Golf geeks have been monitoring the athletic 29-year-old, who temporarily took a gig as a bouncer for a restaurant-turned-club in Costa Mesa while struggling on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021. After two more years of toiling on the KFT, Knapp earned his PGA Tour card in 2023. In January, he opened eyes with a T3 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
“It's hilarious to think two years ago I was working at a bar,” said Knapp.
Knapp entered Sunday with a four-shot lead thanks to a scorching 63 on moving day at Vidanta Villarta. Despite his driving issues — he hit only half the greens in regulation — Knapp relied on his short game and scrambling. After bogeys on No. 1 and No. 3, he scraped out two birdies and pars to finish even 71.
“Definitely didn’t have my best stuff out there,” Knapp said. “I knew it would be nerve-racking. I knew it was going to be tough.
“I kinda told (my caddie), after those first three holes, that’s as bad as we could have played and we’ve still got a two-shot lead, so just try to settle in.”
Knapp's playing partner, Sami Välimäki, claimed a share of the lead with an eagle on No. 7. But, his inexperience showed; his wayward drive on No. 18 down two strokes ceased any drama. Knapp easily tapped in for par and the win.
In addition to $1.5 million and 500 FedExCup points, Knapp earns an automatic bid to The Masters and soars into the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking. I'd say that beats the late-night security shift in Costa Mesa.